Jared Leto, 51, 'Gaga' Over Model Girlfriend, 22, Ignoring Friends' Concern About Nearly 30-Year Age Gap

Jared holds his personal life close to his heart, revealing he doesn't know if he'd share wedding or baby news.

"Even if I was in a relationship or maybe if I was having kids, I don't know if I would share that information publicly," Jared said in 2016. "You know what I've learned about women? I know absolutely nothing about women."

The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer has never been clear about whether he wanted to get married.

"It's just how things are. I don't think there's a definitive decision that I've made," he revealed at the time.

