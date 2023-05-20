Jared Leto, 51, 'Gaga' Over Model Girlfriend, 22, Ignoring Friends' Concern About Nearly 30-Year Age Gap
Jared Leto has romanced a slew of Hollywood stunners in his 51 years, including superstars like Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson, as well as a bevy of young models. Now a source tells RadarOnline.com the Dallas Buyers Club actor's new girlfriend, 22-year-old Burmese model Thet Thinn, may have won his heart for the long haul.
"Jared's been telling everyone he has a special girl in his life and isn't seeing anyone else," explained the source. "It's pretty new but he's gaga for her."
The insider added that the age gap between the model and the Oscar winner "does sound some alarms" among his friends, "but it helps that Jared's in fantastic shape and looks closer to her age than he is."
The source added, "He admits it's taken him a long time to mature, but he's a great guy and would make a great dad, so people are hoping he's really serious about finding a long-term partner."
Before Thet, Jared quietly dated Russian model Valery Kaufman. The couple was first linked in 2020 — often photographed hiking together or rock climbing during the pandemic.
Jared and Valery ended their quiet romance in September 2022.
“Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman broke up,” the source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “He is single and has been dating around.”
Jared holds his personal life close to his heart, revealing he doesn't know if he'd share wedding or baby news.
"Even if I was in a relationship or maybe if I was having kids, I don't know if I would share that information publicly," Jared said in 2016. "You know what I've learned about women? I know absolutely nothing about women."
The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer has never been clear about whether he wanted to get married.
"It's just how things are. I don't think there's a definitive decision that I've made," he revealed at the time.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jared's rep for comment.