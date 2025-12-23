EXCLUSIVE: Isla Fisher's Divorce Comeback! Actress Admits Creating a New Life 'Has Been Challenging but Deeply Rewarding' After Sacha Baron Cohen Split

A year after she announced the end of her marriage, Isla Fisher is opening up about how she's moved on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 49-year-old, who wed Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen in 2010, admitted "trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding," telling Elle Decoration magazine, "I'm enjoying this new version of my life."