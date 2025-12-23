Your tip
Exclusive

Isla Fisher's Divorce Comeback! Actress Admits Creating a New Life 'Has Been Challenging but Deeply Rewarding' After Sacha Baron Cohen Split

isla fishers divorce comeback sacha baron cohen split
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher said her divorce comeback and new life feel challenging yet deeply rewarding post-split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

A year after she announced the end of her marriage, Isla Fisher is opening up about how she's moved on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 49-year-old, who wed Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen in 2010, admitted "trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding," telling Elle Decoration magazine, "I'm enjoying this new version of my life."

Move to London Brings Painful Firsts

Isla Fisher told a magazine she is embracing a 'deeply rewarding' new life a year after ending her marriage to Sacha Baron Cohen.
Source: MEGA

The mom of three, who had shared homes with Cohen in Los Angeles and Australia, where she grew up, recently relocated to London.

A low point came as she began furnishing her new digs.

"When it all arrived, I did have a bit of a cry because this was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own," she shared.

Low-Key Living in Her Safe Space

Newly settled in London, Fisher said her solo home feels like a sanctuary after an emotional move-in.
Source: MEGA

Now the Now You See Me: Now You Don't star said it's her sanctuary.

"I don't need to party in my house anymore. I love to get in the bath. I'll light some candles, bring in my laptop and put something on Netflix. That's as exciting as it gets," she confessed.

