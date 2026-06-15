Inside the Surprising Double Life of Kaylee Rosie: Future Er Nurse and Full-Time Content Creator at 23

She was the first in her family to go to college, working two restaurant jobs and pulling all-nighters to afford nursing school. Then a single conversation with her management changed everything.

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Two years ago, Kaylee Rosie was working nearly 80 hours a week at two restaurant jobs in New Jersey, trying to keep her place in a private nursing program she couldn't quite afford. Today, the 23-year-old is in her senior year, on track to graduate her BSN program in 2027 with zero debt, and balancing twelve-hour hospital rotations with a full-time content career on Passes.com. She has not pulled an all-nighter in over a year. She just took her first vacation. And she is, by her own quiet admission, doing what she always thought was impossible. "Although it might sound cliché, I truly do love getting to know people on a personal level and helping to make a difference in their lives," Rosie says of nursing, which she came to after switching majors three times. "I have quite a few family friends in my life who I get to watch make huge differences in people's lives for the better, and I want to do the same." She started in crime scene investigation, moved to health sciences, then biochemistry, before landing on nursing. She is also the first person in her family to attend college, a fact that, more than any other, shaped the years that followed.

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Like a lot of first-generation students, Rosie funded her own education from day one. She started at a community college, working two restaurant jobs to save enough to put herself through. "I worked a morning job from 6 am-3 pm, and another serving job at night from 4:30 pm until whenever my last table was done, which was anywhere from 10 pm-1 am at night," she explains. "My most hours worked in 1 week was almost 80 hours." The schedule, she says, was the only way the math worked. "Before Passes, I would stagger my work schedule so my day off was when I only had a morning shift, or only a night shift on that day. That gave me the first or second half of the day to cram assignments. There were countless all-nighters I pulled to get studying before big exams." The cost of becoming a nurse, she points out, is not limited to tuition. "Once you graduate nursing school, you still need to take the NCLEX, which is a national board exam, in order to get your license, and that exam can cost anywhere between $300-500 and that's if you pass after the first attempt," she says. "Nursing school overall cost varies by person, school, state, financial aid, etc., but it is definitely quite expensive." Add in scrubs, stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, bandage scissors, pen lights, compression socks, and the kind of supportive shoes a nurse can stand in for twelve hours, and the price of becoming a clinician climbs steadily.

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It was a $7,000 bill that nearly ended it. "There was a point where I could not afford the $7000 down payment to keep my place in my classes after I had paid off the previous semester, and after working all summer to save for the following semester," Rosie remembers. She had done everything right. The math, simply, didn't work. And yet she kept going, on what she now calls a kind of stubborn faith. "I think it's mentally draining," she says of those years, "but it's also so, so rewarding. The feeling you get when you pass exams that you worked so hard for and the special moments I have with patients remind me how it's all worth it." If there is a single scene that captures the pre-Passes era of Rosie's life, it is the night before her Anatomy and Physiology 2 final. She had bombed the midterm. The final was the only shot left to save her grade. And she had, as usual, worked both jobs the day before. "I absolutely needed to ace the final, considering I had bombed the midterm exam," Rosie recalls. "I worked my two full jobs the day before, and then pulled an all-nighter sitting in a studying room next to the classroom to prepare for that final and managed to get a perfect 100% score. I've never cried tears of joy like that and immediately went to bed." Told from one angle, it is a triumphant TikTok arc. Told from another, it is the exact moment a system fails its students. Either way, something had to change.

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The change came through her management at The Network Effect, who introduced her to Passes, a creator platform designed for long-term subscriber businesses. The creator accelerator platform is structured around recurring relationships between creators and their communities, rather than the chase-the-algorithm churn that defines most of social media. Subscribers pay to follow specific creators they want a deeper look at, and Passes takes a 10 percent cut, less than half the standard rate of comparable platforms. For a working creator, the math compounds quickly. For a first-generation nursing student trying to keep her seat in a private program, the math compounded fast enough to be life-changing. "Through my management, The Network Effect," Rosie says, of how she first heard about Passes. "I went straight for Passes after hearing such great things, and I love Passes." She decided to give it a try. "Financially," she says simply, "it was the best decision I've made." The growth was immediate. "It clicked right away, and grew more over time," she remembers. The numbers came in faster than she'd expected, and the implications took a little longer to register. But once they did, Rosie started doing the math on her own life. Two jobs. Nursing school. Clinical rotations. Sleep, somewhere, in theory. Something had to go.

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The first job she quit was the night serving shift. "At the end of my shift, I told my managers that trying to balance both jobs as well as nursing school was simply too much," she says. "In the beginning, I didn't mention to any of my employers that I was giving social media a shot." The morning job followed shortly after. The change to her daily life was not subtle. "So much changed. It took me a while, but I learned a proper sleep schedule for once, and I was able to see my friends so much more as well as create a normal school routine," Rosie says. "I used to cram all of my classes Monday-Wednesday so I can work the rest of the week, and I didn't feel the overwhelming school stress. I was able to finally feel better prepared for exams and put more effort into my assignments." She has not pulled a single all-nighter since. Her grades, predictably, followed. "I am definitely seeing a better overall score in my grades since quitting my jobs and having more time to prepare and study with my extra time rather than only studying the minimum time that I had previously," she says. The compounding effect of time, sleep, and financial breathing room shows up everywhere in Rosie's day-to-day. Two days a week, she is in the hospital, running clinical rotations. The other days, she sits in lectures that run two to four hours. In between, she films Passes content from her room, her car, in public, on campus, with friends. "Honestly, everywhere," she says of her setup. "I like to show raw content footage."

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The Passes content itself, Rosie is quick to point out, runs counter to what most outsiders assume about subscription platforms. "That it's simply an explicit content site," she says, of the biggest misconception. "When it's really a site to get to know people on a deeper level and show behind the scenes of my life." Her subscribers, she explains, are people who want the inside track on a real nursing student. The pre-clinical jitters, the post-rotation reflections, the small moments, and the bigger ones. "Whether I'm freaking out about an exam or sharing something cool and new I'm learning, I love to share that in my content. People like to know about the ups and downs and nitty-gritty of nursing school." The format works because the audience is invested in her actual life. They are truly showing up. Her nursing school classmates discovered her Passes career the way most people in 2026 discover anything: through a Snapchat Spotlight. "They actually found out from a Snapchat Spotlight that popped up on their feed," Rosie says. "They are all very supportive and even my instructors now know." The supportive reception is, in her telling, a function of the kind of content she actually makes. There is nothing to hide. "Definitely the raw and unedited content," she says, when asked what she thinks makes her good at this. "Whether I just woke up, no makeup, and in pajamas, or I'm all dolled up, I still like to post."

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The relationships she has built with her Passes subscribers, Rosie says, are different from anything she expected. One of her longtime supporters, a UK-based subscriber named Martin, recently went out of his way to track down a specific snowboard she had been searching for. When he found one near him, and the company wouldn't ship internationally, he bought her a different model she liked instead. "I never expected a gift for simply giving another human kindness," Rosie says. It is the kind of moment that captures the actual mechanics of Passes: a recurring community of people who have chosen to follow a specific creator over time, who become invested in her actual life, who show up the way friends and family historically did before the internet flattened those connections into one-time likes. Rosie is careful with money. She does not throw around dollar figures the way creators sometimes do for clicks. What she will say is this: "The majority of my Passes money goes towards school so I can come out debt-free. I would love to be able to continue my education and I might just be able to do that thanks to Passes." The list of what her Passes income now covers is, by her own description, basically everything. Tuition. Rent. Food. The kind of small nursing supplies that quietly bleed a student's budget dry. "A camera for better content," she lists when asked about the best thing she has bought herself since starting on the platform.

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Next semester, she is moving into her first house with her girlfriends. She recently took her first-ever vacation to Cabo. "As someone who did not grow up ever traveling, I was able to go to Cabo for the first time with Passes, which was a beautiful experience," she says. It is, in retrospect, the kind of life she could not have imagined two years ago, when an unpaid $7,000 tuition bill felt like the end of the road. The version of her life that exists now, she says, is one in which she gets to be present. "Definitely hours of studying, homework, and reviews," she says, of a typical weekend, "but also prioritizing personal time and time with friends for my mental health, which Passes has given me the privilege of doing." It would be a mistake to read Rosie's story as a nursing-school-to-content-creator pivot. She is not pivoting. If anything, Passes has freed her to commit more deeply to nursing than the two restaurant jobs ever let her. Asked about her favorite rotation, she does not hesitate. "I'm an adrenaline junkie, so I love the fast-paced stuff and would love to end up as an emergency room nurse," she says. "I also don't get queasy easily." Her hardest day in clinicals, by contrast, is one she relates with care. It was in the pediatric intensive care unit, a child brought in after a severe automobile accident. The prognosis was the kind that nurses never get used to delivering. "Being one of the first people to know the severity of the situation, and having to relay that information to the parents and family takes a large mental toll that sticks with you," she says.

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She balances stories like that with the quieter ones that keep her in the work. An older patient she once cared for, whose family had to work most of his hospital stay. She spent extra time with him, sitting and talking. On his last day, his family came to thank her with a small gift. She still keeps it on her keychain. "I never expected a gift for simply giving another human kindness," she says, "but it really stuck with me." There is something about Rosie's posture toward the work, both at the hospital and on Passes, that resists easy categorization. She is not a side-hustler chasing a payday. She is a working future clinician who has found a parallel career that allows her to fund the first one without burning out before she can begin it. Asked what advice she would give a nursing student right now who is working multiple jobs and barely holding on, her answer is the same gentle pragmatism she brings to everything. "You can do it! It's so hard, but there's light at the end of the tunnel, and it will all be so rewarding to do something you truly love." The advice she would give her younger self, the version of her standing in a 4 a.m. study room the night before her A&P 2 final, is just as direct. "That everything will work itself out, and that all of my hard work is worth something." As for what she would tell herself the day before she signed up for Passes, the answer is two words long: "Join Passes sooner."