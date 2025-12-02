Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Mick Jagger's Brutal Fitness and Diet Regime as He 'Fights to Stave Off Death' Aged 82

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

Mick Jagger's fitness and diet routine is something to marvel at.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Mick Jagger is pushing himself through a punishing training and nutrition schedule, and those close to him tell RadarOnline.com it is driven by a desire to keep "death at arm's length" as he continues fronting The Rolling Stones with the stamina of someone half his age.

Jagger, 82, has spent decades maintaining a strict health routine, but scrutiny of his age-defying lifestyle has intensified after the publication of Pacto Con El Diablo: Los Hábitos Saludables del Rolling Stone Más Dinámico del Mundo by author Isadora Puiggené.

Jagger's Fitness Routine Revealed

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

Jagger is involved in a brutal fitness regime to stay on top of his game while on stage.

It examines how the singer's obsessive discipline, wide-ranging workouts, and regimented diet underpin the supercharged performances he still delivers on tour. Jagger trains up to six days a week, guided for years by Norwegian coach Torje Eike, blending everything from ballet to kickboxing to remain stage-ready.

Puiggené said: "He works out almost daily, combining various sports disciplines, follows a diet akin to a high-performance athlete, and practises meditation. We cannot deny that Mick Jagger has enviable genetics, but his true elixir of eternal youth is the discipline and willpower he applies to everything he does – especially when looking after his body and mind. It's not a pact with the devil; it's a pact with himself."

She added: "My interest in Mick Jagger's healthy routine arose when he turned 80. It seemed like a brilliant idea to use a rock star like Jagger, known across the globe, to show that it's never too late to start looking after yourself."

'If He Stops Moving, He'll Die'

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

The rock star 'works out almost daily, combining various sports disciplines.'

Sources close to the Stones say Jagger's commitment to his workouts has intensified in recent years.

One insider said, "There's no mystery about it. Mick believes that if he stops moving, he'll die. He trains with the mindset that he's fighting to stave off death."

Another source added, "People joke about him being indestructible, but he doesn't think that way. He thinks survival is something you work for every day."

Jagger's routine, which he adjusts depending on touring demands, includes swimming, cycling, kickboxing, ballet sessions to sharpen balance and mobility work through yoga and Pilates.

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

One insider claimed Jagger thinks if he doesn't work out he will die.

He also focuses on breath control and meditation, something Puiggené highlights as key to how he regulates stress and maintains the lung capacity needed for multi-hour performances.

The Satisfication hitmaker's diet mirrors that of a seasoned endurance athlete: lean proteins, vegetables, whole grains, and meticulously timed meals in the lead-up to shows.

Jagger has said: "I train five or six days a week, but I don't go crazy. I'm training for stamina." According to a band source, that remark is more modest than literal.

"Mick says he doesn't go crazy, but his version of 'not crazy' would knock most athletes flat," the insider said. Jagger's willingness to vary his training is one reason other experts say he has avoided burnout.

Photo of Mick Jagger
Source: MEGA

Jagger recently admitted while he trains 'five or six days a week,' he doesn't 'go crazy.'

Eike's programs for the frontman are said to shift every week to maintain motivation and support joint health, something the singer is acutely protective of after decades of high-impact performing.

Those familiar with the sessions say recovery is built in through stretching, low-intensity mobility work, and frequent physiotherapy. Friends say Jagger's focus on health intensified after he turned 80.

A source close to his family said, "He talks about age more now, but not fearfully. It's more like he's in a race with it. He wants to outrun the clock for as long as he can. Discipline, and not mystique, explains Jagger's longevity. It is not hocus pocus how he manages to stay so sinewy and fit. It's a massive daily effort."

