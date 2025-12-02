EXCLUSIVE: Inside Mick Jagger's Brutal Fitness and Diet Regime as He 'Fights to Stave Off Death' Aged 82

It examines how the singer's obsessive discipline, wide-ranging workouts, and regimented diet underpin the supercharged performances he still delivers on tour. Jagger trains up to six days a week, guided for years by Norwegian coach Torje Eike, blending everything from ballet to kickboxing to remain stage-ready.

Puiggené said: "He works out almost daily, combining various sports disciplines, follows a diet akin to a high-performance athlete, and practises meditation. We cannot deny that Mick Jagger has enviable genetics, but his true elixir of eternal youth is the discipline and willpower he applies to everything he does – especially when looking after his body and mind. It's not a pact with the devil; it's a pact with himself."

She added: "My interest in Mick Jagger's healthy routine arose when he turned 80. It seemed like a brilliant idea to use a rock star like Jagger, known across the globe, to show that it's never too late to start looking after yourself."