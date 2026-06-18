Inside John Imah's Glossy, Guarded Life As Tech's Fashion Mogul
June 18 2026, Updated 4:01 p.m. ET
John Imah has the ingredients of a modern internet fixation: a billion-dollar AI fashion company, Met Gala looks, sharp tailoring, fast cars, a carefully styled public image, and a relationship status people keep asking about.
He also seems to know exactly how much of himself not to give away.
The business context explains why fashion and tech audiences are watching him. Imah is the co-founder and CEO of SPREEAI, and Inc. reported that the company hit a $1.5 billion valuation in 2025. But the fascination is not just the company. It is Imah himself: polished, guarded, stylish, and difficult to pin down.
That would be enough for a standard founder profile. Imah's public image has turned into something more celebrity-adjacent. On Instagram, his world moves between fashion rooms, travel, restaurants, statement looks, and a level of polish that makes him look less like a Silicon Valley operator and more like someone being introduced in the second act of a glossy drama.
His own website presents the professional version: product, strategy, brand, and scale. The public version adds the intrigue.
He Knows The Room Is Watching
Imah's style has become part of his story because it does not look accidental. The tech hoodie was never the assignment.
In 2026, he attended the Met Gala in a custom Charles Harbison look. Inc. reported that the champagne-toned ensemble included a double-breasted suit, silk shirt, gold-encrusted gilet, and evening cape.
Asked what goes through his head on the Met Gala steps, Imah says the first feeling is gratitude. The second is focus.
"But I also don't want to be the guy who looks starstruck. So I walk in like I belong – because I do."
It is a confident answer, but it does not sound like empty bravado. Imah's appeal is that he appears to have practiced restraint. He gives enough to keep people watching, then steps back before the story becomes too easy.
That may be why the bachelor angle follows him. He is visible, but not overexposed. Stylish, but not silly. Successful, but not desperate to explain himself.
Single Does Not Mean Available To Everyone
Imah is direct about his dating status.
Asked if he is dating anyone right now, Imah says: "I'm not."
He does not frame that as loneliness or a forever answer. He frames it as a reality of building something that consumes real attention.
"I don't think people fully appreciate how much intention it takes to build what I'm building. Most people only see the outcomes, not the sacrifices behind them."
Success, he says, can complicate dating because attention becomes easier to find than sincerity.
"Success attracts attention, but attention and genuine connection aren't the same thing. Sometimes it filters the wrong things in and the right things out."
That is where the polished answer turns sharper. Imah says he has learned to read the small things: how someone treats people when there is nothing to gain, how they handle adversity, how they show up when nobody is watching.
He would rather be underestimated than idolized.
"The pedestal is a lonely place because people stop seeing you as a person and start seeing you as a symbol."
For someone who is becoming a symbol of fashion-tech ambition, that line sounds less rehearsed than revealing.
The Luxury Is Control
The glossy details are real. Imah likes cars, restaurants, clothes, travel, and rooms where the stakes feel high. But the thread underneath is in control.
He has described driving as one of the few things that pulls him fully into the present. Not because of status alone, but because of the combination of engineering, design, and focus.
"The best cars are emotional. They're not just machines; they're works of art that happen to move at incredible speeds."
That same logic shows up in how Imah talks about fashion technology. Online shopping may turn fit into a gamble, but he is less interested in the mechanics than the feeling: the moment someone recognizes themselves in what they are about to wear.
SPREEAI and Sergio Hudson have announced a partnership bringing AI-powered try-on into Hudson's e-commerce experience. For Imah, the technology is not meant to replace fashion's emotional charge. It is meant to make that charge easier to access.
That is why his own image matters to the story. He is not selling fashion from outside the room. He has made himself part of the room.
The Softer Details Still Matter
For all the public polish, Imah's most personal answers keep circling back to his mother. She died of breast cancer, and he credits her with shaping his sense of style long before fashion became part of his company's story.
"She had this elegance that wasn't about money or labels – it was about intention. She taught me that how you show up matters."
He is also a musician, which cuts against the slick founder image in a way that makes the image more interesting. Piano, French horn, and trumpet were part of his life before the cameras and valuation headlines. Music, he says, is where he goes quiet.
The contrast helps explain the fascination. Imah's life looks expensive from the outside, but the details he lingers on are less transactional: presence, taste, timing, restraint, being seen accurately.
What He Says He Wants Next
Imah does not seem embarrassed by the attention. He understands that visibility can say something a pitch deck cannot. A Met Gala look, a guarded quote, a carefully chosen photo: all of it makes the person more legible before the company ever enters the conversation.
But he insists the real win is not the headline, the cover, or the red carpet.
He says the dream is for someone in Lagos, Dallas, London, or anywhere else to use something he built and feel the confidence before they ever think about the machinery behind it.
That is the cleanest version of the John Imah story: the more visible he becomes, the more interested he seems in a quieter kind of power. The bachelor intrigue may keep people clicking, but the person underneath it is still chasing the same thing: building something useful enough that the effort disappears.