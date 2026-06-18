Inside John Imah's Glossy, Guarded Life As Tech's Fashion Mogul

John Imah has the ingredients of a modern internet fixation: a billion-dollar AI fashion company, Met Gala looks, sharp tailoring, fast cars, a carefully styled public image, and a relationship status people keep asking about.

He also seems to know exactly how much of himself not to give away.

The business context explains why fashion and tech audiences are watching him. Imah is the co-founder and CEO of SPREEAI, and Inc. reported that the company hit a $1.5 billion valuation in 2025. But the fascination is not just the company. It is Imah himself: polished, guarded, stylish, and difficult to pin down.

That would be enough for a standard founder profile. Imah's public image has turned into something more celebrity-adjacent. On Instagram, his world moves between fashion rooms, travel, restaurants, statement looks, and a level of polish that makes him look less like a Silicon Valley operator and more like someone being introduced in the second act of a glossy drama.

His own website presents the professional version: product, strategy, brand, and scale. The public version adds the intrigue.