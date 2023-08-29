Home > Misc Infinix Makes Grand Debut of ZERO 30 5G in Venice, Alongside Thrilling Vlog Contest Announcement By: Radar Staff Aug. 29 2023, Published 2:59 a.m. ET

On September 1st, the 80th Venice International Film Festival officially kicked off, with global smartphone leader Infinix making a significant imprint. Marking its entrancing debut, Infinix claimed the spotlight as the official sponsor of the "New Image, New Life" Forum, held at the Italian Pavilion during the festival's inauguration. This compelling occasion harmonized with the grand Launch of the ZERO 30 5G “Story On”. As Venice becomes a gathering ground for vloggers representing diverse corners of the world, Infinix warmly invites these content creators to infuse the forum and launch event with their distinct viewpoints.

In a fusion of technology and artistic flair, the event kicks off with the mesmerizing Italian Pavilion Forum. Forum themes include ‘New Image, New Lifestyle’, ‘Cinema in the New Media’, and Capture Your Own Story’. Mid-tier smartphones like Infinix ZERO 30 5G are becoming the star of the show, with their exceptional Ultra HD front camera video recording capability. With the allure of Venice as its backdrop, this smartphone showcases its prowess in the world of vlogging and filmmaking. Its 4K/60FPS capable front camera is paired with an array of advanced photography tools and filters that catapult it into a league of its own.

But that's not the end of the story. The stage is set for the ZERO 30 5G 'Story On' Launch event, which will also unveil the Mobile Vlog Awards of Infinix (MVA) — 'Capture Your Own Story'. From seasoned creators to newcomers, the global community is called upon to engage in a captivating visual storytelling contest. Infinix fan documentaries will take the spotlight, showcasing how the latest smartphones empower ordinary individuals to transform into cinematic maestros. Lake Hu, the CMO of Infinix, eloquently encapsulates the essence of the brand's journey in smartphone evolution. Amidst the excitement, Anish Kapoor, the CEO of Infinix India, takes the stage to unveil the star of the show - Infinix ZERO 30 5G.

In the words of Lake Hu, “This collaboration with Infinix and the Italian Pavilion Forum is a remarkable blend of technology and human creativity. It's a celebration of capturing life's essence as it unfolds.” Kapoor echoes this sentiment, highlighting how Infinix ZERO 30 5G democratizes high-quality photography and video, opening the doors of creative expression to all. In a world where every individual can be a storyteller, Infinix ZERO 30 5G marks the dawn of a new narrative. It's not just a smartphone; it's a gateway to artistic exploration, and the Venice International Film Festival is the perfect stage for its debut. Get ready to capture life's magic, frame by frame, with the revolutionary Infinix ZERO 30 5G.