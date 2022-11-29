Remains Of Four Infants Found Inside Freezer At Home In South Boston, Police Say
Boston police are investigating after the remains of four infants were found in the freezer of a home, Radar has learned.
According to Boston police, officers assigned to District 6 went to 838 East Broadway in South Boston at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 17 after receiving a call to investigate the property. Police say they found a human fetus or infant on Nov. 17 before finding more human remains on Nov. 18.
A post-mortem examination was performed on two male and two female infants, according to police. The results of those are pending. Boston police noted that the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office is also investigating the incident.
The remains were reportedly found in four boxes that were approximately the size of a shoebox that were wrapped in foil inside a freezer in an apartment. One of the boxes was opened, and that's when police realized they were dealing with human remains.
The boxes were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office so they could determine whether or not the findings were remains from infants or fetuses.
According to WCVB, the remains were found at a large brick building that is separated into several apartments. There, police found two sets of remains. One neighbor told the outlet that the news of the findings was disturbing.
"It's just really awful to think about and know that was right next door, definitely really chilling and haunting to see," neighbor Katie Reilly told WCVB.
Boston police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.
Police have not named any suspects and have not released further information.