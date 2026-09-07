Indiana Woman, 32, Accused of Ripping Out Father's Heart in Grisly Murder — Before Nearly 2-Hour SWAT Standoff

Serena Dolnics cut out the heart of her father, Gregory, butchering the 70-year-old during a brutal bloodbath at his Indiana home, lawmen said. RadarOnline.com can reveal Serena, 32, was arrested outside the residence in Valparaiso, Ind., where she lived with her dad, after concerned relatives asked police for a welfare check.

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The Incident and 911 Call

Source: PORTER COUNTY SHERIFF Serena Dolnics butchered her father inside his Indiana home.

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According to officials, family members claimed the accused killer had made "odd statements" when they asked to speak with Gregory. A relative was reportedly on the phone with 911 when Serena's boyfriend allegedly sent messages to the family stating that he was at the scene and saw Serena "covered in blood." Serena's beau allegedly claimed she had stabbed her dad and feared she was going to take her own life. The suspect reportedly had barricaded herself in a locked bedroom at the home, triggering a nearly two-hour standoff with a local SWAT team before her arrest.

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Crime Scene Findings

Source: greg.dolnics.7/Facebook Police found Gregory's body inside the residence.

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Police found Gregory’s savaged body inside the home, and authorities said in court documents that his chest cavity "appeared to be empty, as if something was removed." Officers said it seemed as though his heart was placed on his stomach. The slain man also had wounds to his head, hands and arms. Three blood-covered blades were reportedly recovered from the house, and a coroner ruled the death a homicide by multiple sharp-force injuries.

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Injuries, Charges, and Legal Proceedings

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Source: Hamid Tajik/Pexels.com Authorities recovered three blood-covered blades.