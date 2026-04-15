Illegal Organ Trade Horror: Man, 34, Arrested for 'Posing as Doctor and Coordinating Transplants' Between Donors, Recipients, Hospitals and Surgeons 

The so-called "mastermind" of an intricate kidney transplant racket has been arrested, RadarOnline.com can report. The man, nicknamed "Doctor Doom" by locals, is accused of posing as a doctor and coordinating between donors, patients, hospitals, and surgeons.

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Shock Scam Exposed

Source: mega The mastermind of the scheme admitted to organizing at least 30 transplants.

Police in Kanpur, India, say 34-year-old Rohit Tewari led a group that spanned multiple states and may have international links, involving private hospitals, middlemen, and unqualified individuals. The group would allegedly target economically vulnerable people, luring them into selling their kidneys with promises of large payments that never came. Officials said the scam was discovered after one donor complained that he was promised the equivalent of $10,000 for his kidney, but was never paid in full. Once tipped off, officers raided several hospitals and discovered multiple fake doctors carrying out intricate kidney transplants.

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Fake Doc 'Fooled' Everyone By Wearing a Stethoscope and Apron

Source: google Cops raided a hospital in India where the group originated.

During questioning, Tewari revealed that he used a stethoscope and an apron to impersonate a doctor. Police seized several photographs showing him in the make-believe outfit. In some photographs, he was also seen performing surgeries inside an operating room. Tewari confessed to at least 30 illegal transplant operations, according to local officials, who clarified: "The accused is believed to be the mastermind of the racket, with his primary role being coordination. Every member of the syndicate was in contact with him." The scam is said to date back to 2018. Tewari said he personally pocketed nearly $20,000 per procedure, which he spread around his syndicate of scammers. Among them was one man who is still on the run, who reportedly made the incisions, removed the kidneys, and performed high-risk surgeries without allowing others near the patient. Other members were present merely to assist, police claim.

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Source: mega Victims reportedly sold their extra kidneys for money that never came.

During the dangerous operations, the hospitals allegedly did not create proper files for the kidney patient, nor prepare a Bed Head Ticket for the donor. Post-surgery treatment details were scribbled on plain paper with no nursing home or doctor stamps of approval. Investigators are worried the absence of proper records may mean many more illegal transplants were carried out, with several cases likely unreported.

Lives Were Lost

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Source: mega Many of the victims died after their surgeries.