Idaho Investigators Plead For Help As Police Remain Stumped on Vicious Murder of Four College Students

Investigators refused to say which of the victims was targeted by the killer(s) and encouraged residents to remain vigilant and travel in pairs.

“We all want to understand why this happened and what drove someone to do this,” said Moscow Police Chief James Fry, whose detectives plan to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. “The family of those involved in our entire community deserves to know.”

“We ask anyone with any information related to what happened with these four who were in our community, their interactions with others, and whether they expressed concern or commented about someone or something strange to get that information to us.”