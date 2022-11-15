Cops Dig Up Yard In Desperate Search For Answer In Missing Boy Investigation, Woman Arrested In Connection To Case
A child went missing months ago and has yet to be found, now a woman faces charges for not reporting his death as police dig in a yard for answers, Radar has learned.
Michael Vaughan was reported missing in Fruitland, Idaho, in July 2021, according to reports. He went to play with friends and never returned home.
His mom, Brandi Neal, was working and her husband was at home getting dinner together. Neither had realized the 5-year-old had left home. The mom later learned the child went to three neighbors’ homes.
That sparked a manhunt for the child, but he has not been found.
In recent days, police began digging on a property near the family’s home after receiving a tip the boy’s remains could be found there, according to reports.
Now, police say they have arrested Sarah Wondra in connection to the case. They said she may have had knowledge about the boy’s death and did not report it. She lived at the house that police continue to search.
Police said the tip came from someone who also lives in the home, according to KBOI.
"Our investigation determined Sarah Wondra may have had knowledge of Michael's death and failed to report it," Fruitland police Chief J.D. Huff told KTVB. "We do not believe she is the only person that has knowledge of this and we will be seeking out those people who could possibly be connected."
Wondra has no connection to the family. Police have not yet found the boy’s remains at the home.
Huff told KTVB that authorities have dug up most of the backyard and placed the layers of dirt in dumpsters. He said they plan to dig three to four feet deep and will not stop until the entire backyard is excavated.