How to Choose a Safari Company
Dec. 1 2025, Published 2:37 a.m. ET
Choosing the right safari company is what makes the difference between a smooth, magical trip and a stressful, expensive mistake. Here’s a simple way to get it right—especially if you’re dreaming of Tanzania and the Serengeti.
1. Start With Your Safari Style
Before you compare companies, decide:
Where?
- Tanzania/Kenya (Serengeti national park, Ngorongoro, Migration)
- Southern Africa (Kruger, Botswana, Victoria Falls)
How?
- Luxury, classic midrange, or budget
- Private safari vs group tour
- Special focus: photography, honeymoon, family, walking
A good company will ask these questions first and then design around you—not push a generic package.
2. Check Reputation & Legitimacy
Shortlist a few operators, then:
- Read recent, detailed reviews on TripAdvisor and forums
- Confirm they’re licensed and registered in the country
- Look for a real office and in-country team, not just an email and a mobile number
- Make sure payments go to a proper business account and you receive a clear contract
If they’re vague about licensing, safety, or payments, move on.
3. Insist on Ethical, Responsible Safaris
Avoid companies that:
Chase or crowd animals for photos
Offer lion walks, cub petting, elephant riding, or animal selfies
Choose companies that:
Keep distance and follow park rules
Limit vehicles at sightings
Support conservation and local communities
Ask directly: “What’s your wildlife-viewing policy?” and “How do you support local people and conservation?”
4. Compare Safari Styles & Comfort Levels
Don’t just look at the price—look at what you’re getting.
Location
Inside the park = more expensive, but better sunrise/sunset game viewing
Outside the park = cheaper, but more driving and less magic
Comfort level
Style
Typical Experience
Budget
Simple rooms/tents, shared vehicles
Classic
Comfortable lodges/tented camps, good value
Luxury
High-end camps, private or small-group 4×4
Check:
Max guests per vehicle (ideally max 6, all window seats)
Number of game drives/activities per day
Exactly what’s included: park fees, internal flights, drinks, extras
5. Communication, Pricing & Safety
Signs of a good company:
Replies are prompt, clear, and tailored to what you asked for
They give a line-by-line list of inclusions and exclusions
Vehicles have seatbelts, radios, first-aid kits and licensed guides
Terms for deposits, cancellations and changes are written and easy to understand
Cheapest is rarely best. Choose the company that feels professional, honest and organized.
6. Tanzania Focus: Serengeti, Ngorongoro & Beyond
For Tanzania in particular, look for an operator that:
Is Tanzania-based and licensed
Uses its own fleet of 4×4 vehicles and Tanzanian guides
Knows migration movements and the best areas for your dates
Understands how to combine Serengeti + Ngorongoro + Tarangire and, if you’d like, Zanzibar or Kilimanjaro without exhausting travel days
A Tanzania specialist like Tanzania Safaris fits this model very naturally: in-country team, private guides, carefully chosen lodges inside or close to the main parks, and tailor-made itineraries instead of one-size-fits-all packages.
Mini FAQ
How do I choose a good safari company?Pick a licensed, destination specialist with strong independent reviews, clear pricing, ethical wildlife practices, safe vehicles, and responsive communication.
How can I tell if a safari company is legit?Check registration and licenses, verify a real office and in-country presence, look for long-term reviews, and make sure payments and contracts look professional.
What is the “best” safari company?There’s no single best for all of Africa—only the best fit for you. For Tanzania, that usually means a Tanzania-based specialist like Tanzania Safaris rather than a generic global agency.
What do people wish they knew before going on safari?Days start early, road distances can be long, lodge location matters more than décor, layers/neutral clothes and a good zoom lens are invaluable, and you’ll almost always wish you stayed one or two nights longer.
What services should a safari company offer?Custom trip design, all on-the-ground logistics, professional guiding and vehicles, 24/7 support, and help with add-ons (Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, cultural visits, etc.).
How do I compare safari styles and comfort levels?Look at lodge location, vehicle/group size, number of nights in each park, what’s included, and overall feel (intimate tented camp vs large lodge).
How can I research a company’s reputation?Google them with “reviews”, check TripAdvisor and other independent review sites, browse recent social posts, verify licenses, and ask for references.
