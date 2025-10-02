How To Check A Finance Site Is Safe To Use

Using a finance site that is not safe can cause serious harm including those that handle loans, money transfers, crypto and general everyday credit cards.

If your personal details are stolen, they can fall into the wrong hands and be used for identity fraud. This may lead to fake accounts being opened in your name or loans taken out without your knowledge.

Unsafe sites could also charge you amounts without warning, draining your bank account or credit card. Once the money is gone, it can be very hard to recover. That is why checking a site before using it is so important.