How To Check A Finance Site Is Safe To Use

untitled design t
Source: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Oct. 2 2025, Published 1:37 a.m. ET

Using a finance site that is not safe can cause serious harm including those that handle loans, money transfers, crypto and general everyday credit cards.

If your personal details are stolen, they can fall into the wrong hands and be used for identity fraud. This may lead to fake accounts being opened in your name or loans taken out without your knowledge.

Unsafe sites could also charge you amounts without warning, draining your bank account or credit card. Once the money is gone, it can be very hard to recover. That is why checking a site before using it is so important.

Look For Regulatory Credentials

A trusted finance site should be registered with regulators. In the UK, firms need to be approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and there is an FCA register where you can see if people are licensed and fit to trade or not.

In the US, sites offering investments should be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or with FINRA.

In Spain, companies like SuperDinero follow the rules of the regulator, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

If a site cannot show its license number in its terms and conditions or on the footer, this can be a red flag. Regulators publish online lists of approved firms. If the name does not appear, you should avoid it.

Check For Real Contact Details

A safe site will show a clear phone number and a physical office address. A scam site often hides behind email-only contact or fake addresses.

Call the number to see if someone answers in a professional way. Search the address to confirm it exists. Having real staff listed is also a good sign. Many safe firms show photos and names of their team. A fake site often uses stock photos or no staff at all.

Read Reviews On Many Platforms

Reviews give extra clues. A safe finance site will have feedback across several platforms such as Google, Trustpilot, or app stores. If all reviews are on just one site, be cautious. Real reviews usually look mixed, with both good and bad points. A scam site may show only perfect five-star reviews written in the same style.

Research shows that 79% of people trust online reviews as much as a personal recommendation, but only if they look real and balanced. Reading widely helps you see the full picture.

Watch Out For Upfront Payments

One of the biggest warning signs is being asked for money upfront. A safe finance site may charge fees, but these are explained clearly in advance and linked to services you use.

Scams often demand deposits or “release fees” before you get anything in return. Once you send money, it can be impossible to get it back.

A report showed that over 60% of online investment fraud starts with requests for small upfront payments that then grow larger. If a site pressures you to pay first, walk away.

Look For An HTTPS Certificate

Check the web address at the top of your browser. Safe sites use “https” not just “http.” The extra “s” means the site has a security certificate that protects your data. While this alone does not prove a site is safe, it is a minimum requirement.

Most modern browsers show a padlock symbol for sites with HTTPS. If you see a warning that a site is not secure, do not enter your personal details.

Checking a finance site takes time, but it is worth it. Always confirm licenses with the right regulator. Make sure there are real phone numbers, addresses, and staff behind the site. Read reviews across different platforms and look for balance. Avoid any site that demands upfront money. Finally, make sure the site uses HTTPS to protect your data. Following these steps can help you avoid scams and choose finance sites that are safe to use.

