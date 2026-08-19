How Tag Markets Is Rethinking the Client Journey From Registration to Trading

Opening a trading account is easy to think of as a transaction. Register, deposit funds, choose a market, and begin trading. Tag Markets is approaching the process differently, treating the steps before the first trade as part of the product experience itself.

For Tag Markets, the client journey begins with helping people understand what is available to them before asking them to decide how they want to participate.

That starts with registration and account selection. Traders arrive with different levels of experience, different approaches to capital, and different preferences around how actively they want to engage with the market. Tag Markets has responded by developing several trading account structures rather than building the client experience around a single account format.