How Stars Are Dodging the Cameras in Style

Stars understand that fans and tabloids will always look, so why not control the look? With the right glasses, they manage to create a curated mystique. And as this trend spills from Beverly Hills sidewalks onto social media feeds, regular shoppers are now seeking frames that offer that same “seen but not exposed” appeal. This trend is more than a fashion choice; it’s a calculated move. They might be dodging the flashbulbs, but they’re never dodging fashion.

Whether it’s an early flight out of LAX or a late-night dinner exit in New York, celebrities have turned “under the radar” dressing into an art form, one that blends function, mystery, and effortless cool.

The trend is what stylists call incognito chic: subtle layers, sculpted silhouettes, and eyewear that says celebrity off-duty without saying a word. The best part? You don’t need a traditional paparazzi (or a personal stylist) to pull it off. It’s a look that works anywhere, from a red carpet to running errands to jumping between Zoom calls.