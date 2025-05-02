How Pope Francis Captured the World's Attention During Papacy

One of Pope Francis’ defining traits was his unwavering love for the marginalised. From his early days as the Pope, he always prioritised helping the poor, sick, and refugees. Now, with people asking, ‘Who's going to be the next Pope?’, the conclave set to begin on May 7th has some big shoes to fill.

Pope Francis often visited the marginalised people, which made him so captivating to people due to his positive treatment of those who often get forgotten. He also urged the global leaders to address the injustice happening worldwide. That includes social issues, inequality in income, and even issues with the environment.

The inclusivity under Pope Francis

Inclusivity was always a big part of Francis’ time as Pope, as he even showed support for the LGBTQ+ community, which is often a group of people that the Catholic Church clashes with.

In a 2013 press conference, Francis was asked about gay priests, and he famously responded with ‘Who am I to judge?’ which was a monumental quote for inclusivity in the Church and the Catholic community.

With his approach to empathy, Pope Francis became an icon for inclusivity. He was always a powerful voice who advocated for every human being’s rights. That brought the Church closer to the people, which earned him the respect of people around the world, including those who were not part of the Catholic Church.