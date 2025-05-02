How Pope Francis Captured the World's Attention During Papacy
Pope Francis took over as the Catholic Church’s leader in 2013 after Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation. He quickly became a beloved figure for Catholics and Pope Francis also became popular beyond the Catholic Church.
What made him so beloved worldwide? Here are some of the key reasons why Pope Francis captured hearts and made headlines worldwide throughout his 12-year stint as the sovereign of the Vatican City State.
Pope Francis was a significant voice for the marginalised
One of Pope Francis’ defining traits was his unwavering love for the marginalised. From his early days as the Pope, he always prioritised helping the poor, sick, and refugees. Now, with people asking, ‘Who's going to be the next Pope?’, the conclave set to begin on May 7th has some big shoes to fill.
Pope Francis often visited the marginalised people, which made him so captivating to people due to his positive treatment of those who often get forgotten. He also urged the global leaders to address the injustice happening worldwide. That includes social issues, inequality in income, and even issues with the environment.
The inclusivity under Pope Francis
Inclusivity was always a big part of Francis’ time as Pope, as he even showed support for the LGBTQ+ community, which is often a group of people that the Catholic Church clashes with.
In a 2013 press conference, Francis was asked about gay priests, and he famously responded with ‘Who am I to judge?’ which was a monumental quote for inclusivity in the Church and the Catholic community.
With his approach to empathy, Pope Francis became an icon for inclusivity. He was always a powerful voice who advocated for every human being’s rights. That brought the Church closer to the people, which earned him the respect of people around the world, including those who were not part of the Catholic Church.
Pope Francis went against tradition
Pope Francis was not afraid to go against tradition during his time as the Catholic Church’s leader. He refused to live in the Apostolic Palace, which is a luxurious home often given to the Pope. He chose to live in a smaller home and chose to wear simpler garments.
This humility was a big deal during his tenure because he felt more grounded and connected to the people. The Pope is a human like every Catholic, which makes him more relatable and understandable.
He became known as the ‘People’s Pope’ because he was always willing to break tradition to show his love to the people. Just weeks after he became Pope in 2013, he washed and kissed the feet of 12 young prisoners during a Holy Thursday Mass. He wanted to give people a chance by showing them love.
A simple Pope
Pope Francis was never extravagant, and that made him endearing to people because he never went overboard. His history of being a humble bouncer and a janitor prepared him to be more grounded, leading to him breaking away from the tradition, but he remained the right candidate for being the Pope.
Pope Francis kept breaking tradition even after his passing. His funeral service did not have him in three nested coffins like his predecessors. He wanted to be buried in a simple wooden coffin, which exemplified his commitment to a simple life.
Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, talked about Pope Francis’ commitment to simplicity. He said, ‘The renewed rite also needed to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world’.
With Pope Francis’ passing, it has been a rough time for people within the Catholic Community. They are not the only people who are mourning him because everyone appreciates what he did for everyone, even those who are not part of the same religion as him. Who's going to be the next Pope? There is no answer yet, but people want a worthy successor to a good Pope who went far and beyond during his time.