How Online Poker Sites Catch Cheats and Collusion

As with any game, a major challenge for online poker operators is identifying cheating and collusion. In a live game setting, you can see the players around the table and what they are doing, but that is not possible online. That gives players hidden behind a screen different opportunities to cheat, whether that is using prohibited software, multiple accounts, or colluding with other players.

For that reason, platforms offering online Poker continually have to come up with new ways to detect and prevent instances of either cheating or collusion at their tables. Common methods include using data to highlight specific gameplay behaviour and suspicious player accounts. In some cases, they also have to follow guidelines set out by regulatory frameworks that require them to use the systems and processes necessary to help highlight potential cases of cheating.