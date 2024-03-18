How Far Should You Go to Stay Safe When Online Dating?

Once you've been matched with someone, the getting-to-know-you phase begins. Rushing through this step could be dangerous to your safety. Take your time and only move forward with a face-to-face meeting when you are comfortable. Pay attention and be cautious of people who push too hard for personal information, the situation seems too good to be true, or the person displays inconsistent behavior.

Keep conversations within the dating app as long as possible. Many platforms have safety features and can intervene if something goes wrong. If you suspect that the person you are communicating with is not being honest, you can go as far as searching on public records for background information.