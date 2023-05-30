Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos

HOT PHOTOS! - Pitbull Performs At Atlantis Resort Bahamas; RHONJ Star Danielle Cabral dines at LA Hotspot Mon Ami

radar hot pics pp
Source: getty; Babak Rachpoot
By:

May 30 2023, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email
pitbull
Source: getty

Pitbull performed at Atlantis resort, Nassau on 28th of May 2023. Pitbull’s performance was part of Atlantis’ Music Making Waves concert series which features some of the world’s top musical talents and supports Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit focused on saving marine life throughout The Bahamas and Caribbean. Atlantis marks its 25th anniversary this year and has other incredible concerts and more coming up to celebrate.

Article continues below advertisement
malushi
Source: Babak Rachpoot

Danielle Cabral of Real Housewives of New Jersey came out to Los Angeles to celebrate her MDW at Mon Ami, The New Celebrity Hotspot, in Santa Monica. Danielle indulged in Crab Fregola Risotto, Steak Au Poivre, along with plenty of Formentera’s which is Mon Ami’s spin on the Espresso Martini with tequila.

ariana rockerfeller
Source: Richard Bencosme

Model Ariana Rockefeller, wearing Guild of Hands, at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, where she celebrated the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

MORE ON:
PHOTOS
Article continues below advertisement
charliprolash
Source: Charlie Riddle/Instagram

Charli D’Amelio stuns with makeup done by Charlie Riddle, who used Pro Lash new Artist Series for the amfAR Gala in Cannes.

ruisi
Source: akr

Hotelier, Entrepreneur and avid philanthropist Kelly Roberts Co hosted a gorgeous Baby Shower for daughter Casey Beau Brown alongside Leyla Milani to celebrate the upcoming birth of Casey’s third child and Kelly’s fifth grandchild at the Montage Laguna.

gabriella taraink
Source: Harold Estiem)

Bravo TV's Family Karma star Richa Sadana, Founder & CEO of Legends Spirits Chris Radomski and Bravo TV's Family Karma stars Vishal Parvani and Avni Parekh attend Caviar & Tequila Indulgence event hosted by La Adelita at MILA Miami.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.