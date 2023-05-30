HOT PHOTOS! - Pitbull Performs At Atlantis Resort Bahamas; RHONJ Star Danielle Cabral dines at LA Hotspot Mon Ami
Pitbull performed at Atlantis resort, Nassau on 28th of May 2023. Pitbull’s performance was part of Atlantis’ Music Making Waves concert series which features some of the world’s top musical talents and supports Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit focused on saving marine life throughout The Bahamas and Caribbean. Atlantis marks its 25th anniversary this year and has other incredible concerts and more coming up to celebrate.
Danielle Cabral of Real Housewives of New Jersey came out to Los Angeles to celebrate her MDW at Mon Ami, The New Celebrity Hotspot, in Santa Monica. Danielle indulged in Crab Fregola Risotto, Steak Au Poivre, along with plenty of Formentera’s which is Mon Ami’s spin on the Espresso Martini with tequila.
Model Ariana Rockefeller, wearing Guild of Hands, at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, where she celebrated the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
Charli D’Amelio stuns with makeup done by Charlie Riddle, who used Pro Lash new Artist Series for the amfAR Gala in Cannes.
Hotelier, Entrepreneur and avid philanthropist Kelly Roberts Co hosted a gorgeous Baby Shower for daughter Casey Beau Brown alongside Leyla Milani to celebrate the upcoming birth of Casey’s third child and Kelly’s fifth grandchild at the Montage Laguna.
Bravo TV's Family Karma star Richa Sadana, Founder & CEO of Legends Spirits Chris Radomski and Bravo TV's Family Karma stars Vishal Parvani and Avni Parekh attend Caviar & Tequila Indulgence event hosted by La Adelita at MILA Miami.