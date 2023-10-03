HOT PHOTOS!- Jon Hamm attends 'Sphere' opening at The Venetian Las Vegas, Leo Messi launches New Messi Kids Menu with Hard Rock International
Hard Rock International & global brand ambassador, Leo Messi, announce their first-ever Messi menu for kids;'The Hard Rock Messi Kids menu,' with help from Seminole Tribe of Florida & local South Florida community kids during the launch event at DRV PNK Stadium on October 2nd 2023.
Jake Paul and Swae Lee catch up at E11EVEN Miami on September 29, 2023. Earlier in the evening, the professional boxer and social media personality dined at Giselle, the restaurant on the rooftop of the ultraclub.
Dakota Fanning attends the opening of Sphere at 'The Venetian' in Las Vegas on September 29th, 2023 where U2 opened the new arena.
Becca Tilley & Tay Lautner were all smiles as they celebrated Neil Lane’s latest collection, Neil Lane Artistry, available exclusively at KAY Jewelers, with luxury launch event in Los Angeles on September 28th 2023.
Casper Smart kept it cool as he attended FOX’s Kitchen Nightmares "Rage Room” pop-up at Valley Smash 818 in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend… Make sure to tune into Kitchen Nightmares - Which airs Mondays at 8:00PM ET/PT on FOX!
Jets owner Suzanne Johnson and The Voice’s Carson Daly give anthem singer Leila Pari rave reviews.
Today, Gina Rodriguez, known for leading role in Jane the Virgin, was spotted grocery shopping at Whole Foods in Los Angeles, CA. During her mom solo trip to the store, Gina picked up the essentials – including toilet paper, fruits, and Stonyfield’s YoBaby yogurt cups for her 6 -month-old son who is just starting to eat solids.
YoBaby is specifically designed for babies and toddlers as first-food options and is the #1 Pediatrician Recommended yogurt brand.
Stonyfield’s YoBaby continues to support babies AND moms. Last month, YoBaby launched their PAPArazzi initiative, a program that is meant to encourage dads to capture more photos of mom as moms (or the primary caregiver) are commonly left out of photos, as noted in this #ProofofMom trend. YoBaby is offering to send a professional photographer to homes of new parents to document their babies’ “firsts,” but making sure the primary caregiver is part of those precious moments captured too. Parents can head to https://www.stonyfield.com/paparazzi-sweepstakes/ to sign up for the PAPArazzi program.