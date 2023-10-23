Home > Photos HOT PHOTOS ! Gwen Stefani Celebrates Her 'Walk of Fame Star' in Hollywood, David & Victoria Beckham party at Casadonna Grand Opening in Miami! Source: michael simon;world red eye By: Radar Staff Oct. 23 2023, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Drew Scott , Aloe Blacc , Georgie Smith and Charlotte McKinney attended the annual A Sense of Home Gala, whose mission is to prevent homelessness by creating first ever homes and a community for youth aging out of foster care,.Casamigos served two specialty cocktails for the event: Palomas and Spicy Cucumber Jalapeño Margaritas, held at a private residence in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, October 21st, 2023.

Source: world red eye

David and Victoria Beckham, with David Grutman and Isabela Anitta gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Casadonna - a brand new coastal, Italian-inspired restaurant and bar from partners David Grutman (Groot Hospitality) and Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss (Tao Group Hospitality) - opening next Thursday, October 26th 2023 in Miami,

Source: ST

Maria Menounos celebrated “Value Interested People” campaign during the Straight Talk Green Carpet Event at Walmart in Tyler, Texas.

Source: michael simom

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Partners with Hyland's Naturals to Launch New Women's Health Product Line at Café Cravings Pop-up Experience.

Source: michael simon

Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen, fills up with Exxon and Mobil’s Synergy gasoline in Houston.

Source: michael simon

Warner Bros. Unscripted TV's "The Voice" Coach Gwen Stefani shines brightly after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Drew Barrymore Show, co-host Ross Mathews was spotted on Monday with the Drew Crews spreading joy in New York City as part of a ‘Drew’s Day’ experience. The TV personality can be seen below joining the Drew Crews in giving two vibrant bouquets of flowers to each person: one for the recipient and one to pass along.

Source: sara jaye weiss

Halloween queen Heidi Klum treats herself to Dunkin’ Spider Donuts in Hollywood on Oct. 25, 2023

Source: Karolina Wojtasik

Priyanka Chopra Jonas delivers masterclass at the first ever Marshalls Good Stuff Social Club aimed to give women access to the good stuff in life on October 22nd 2023.

Source: MOVI INC

Kelly Rowland and her son Noah get Hallowclean with the WaterWipes Hallowclean Machine in Brooklyn, N.Y on October 21st 2023.

Source: JMiggsPR

Pop Icon Joey Fatone made a surprise appearance this weekend at Epcot during the Eat and Beat series in Orlando. Fatone hopped on stage with another icon, Taylor Dayne, who is celebrating 35 years of the single that made her famous “Tell It To My Heart”.