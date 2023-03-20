Hot Photos: Keanu Reeves Attends John Wick 4 Premiere at HardRock NYC; Dwanye Wade Hits Up Reserve Padel Pop Up In Miami- See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To
Dwyane Wade takes the court at a private preview of Reserve Padel pop-up at the Miami Seaplane Base on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Keanu Reeves at Hard Rock Hotel New York x John Wick: Chapter 4 NYC film premier and afterparty. Hard Rock International announced a promotional partnership with Lionsgate, to celebrate the fourth installment in the series: John Wick: Chapter 4. Now through April 30, Hard Rock International properties will provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans of the franchise including The Continental Experience, an immersive gamified experience for guests set inside the infamous Continental Hotel at the Hard Rock Hotel New York and Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles.
Lena Waithe celebrates the SXSW premiere of Kokomo City and Being Mary Tyler Moore with Quiana Parks, Brian Henry, and Parks n Rec at Soho House Austin on March 13 2023.
The Black Eyed Peas attend their Haute Living cover party presented by Louis XIII, Champagne Telemont and Siphonysta at Katsuya Hollywood in Hollywood CA. Renowned South African artist and entrepreneur Jonathan Schultz also gifted the group a painting that formed a diamond in shape of the members at the end of the reception as well.
Angela Bassett gets glammed ahead of the 95th Annual Academy Awards. She powers up with a Dunkin’ iced coffee and donut before hitting the carpet on March 12th 2023 in Los Angeles.