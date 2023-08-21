Your tip
HOT PHOTOS!- Woody Harrelson Plays at Reserve Padel’s Summer Exhibition Party with Casamigos in LA, 50 Cent & Busta Rhymes perform at LIV Miami

Source: imar vega;world red eye
Aug. 21 2023, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

Source: omar vega for resevre padel

Woody Harrelson takes the court at Reserve Padel’s LA Summer Exhibition and Party with Casamigos. Guests enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon with clinics, Pro Ams, BBQ, music and Casamigos cocktails conveniently before the storm arrived. Jimmy Butler, David Dobrik and Woody Harrelson participated in Padel tournaments showing off their athleticism. Other guests included Noah Beck, Maria Menounos and her husband Keven Undergaro on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Source: Omar Vega

Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro enjoyed Casamigos cocktails while attending Reserve Padel’s LA Summer Exhibition and Party with Casamigos on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Source: Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra, Michael Kives and the 818 Tequila team enjoy 818 Tequila cocktails at Mon Ami in Santa Monica on Aug. 17 2023,

Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro attended Reserve Padel's LA Summer Exhibition and Party with Casamigos on Saturday, August 19, 2023

Source: World Red Eye

Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson performed with Busta Rhymes post concert at LIV Miami on Sunday August 20th 2023.

Madelyn Cline and a friend relax at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa in Porto Heli, Greece on August 14th 2023.

