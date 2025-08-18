Hollywood's High‑Stakes Breakup? Elite Stars Plot 'California Exit Tax' Escape Amid State's Tax Clampdown!

California’s top state income tax rate is 13.3% for the highest earners. On top of that, the state’s SDI payroll tax (used to fund disability and paid family leave) now hits all wages with no cap, 1.1% in 2024 and 1.2% in 2025, which is why some advisors talk about an “all‑in” bite on wage income.

By contrast, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Nevada tax no personal income, a simple pitch that lands with anyone staring at eight figures of back‑end points. (Florida and Texas are among nine no‑income‑tax states; Nevada’s tax agency spells it out plainly.)

So who’s moving and who’s making it work?

Mark Wahlberg openly moved his family from L.A. to Las Vegas, talking up the quality of life and even floating “Hollywood 2.0” dreams in Nevada. People.com

Sylvester Stallone announced on his Paramount+ docuseries that he and his wife were leaving California “permanently” for Florida. CBS News

It isn’t just the famous. IRS migration data and California’s nonpartisan Legislative Analyst point to persistent net outflows of taxpayer income to Southern and Western states, especially Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Nevada, since 2020.

But the fight’s not one‑way. California just expanded its film and TV tax credit cap to $750 million a year and is moving to lift certain project caps, an overt bid to keep jobs and shoots at home. Meanwhile, Texas bulked up its incentives too (SB 22), feeding Austin and Dallas dreams of becoming “Hollywood South.” Translation: studios and showrunners will chase the best combo of rebates and talent.