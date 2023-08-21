Your tip
NYC Hit-and-Run Driver Shamelessly Tells Cops 'It's in God's Hands' After Plowing Into 7 Pedestrians

Charges are pending against the woman responsible.

Aug. 21 2023, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

A 29-year-old driver who mowed down seven pedestrians at a Midtown Manhattan crosswalk is believed to have been suffering a mental health breakdown and has since been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Terror unfolded in New York City on Sunday after the woman, identified as Imani Lucas, was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord and struck the victims around 11:55 PM at West 36th Street and 6th Avenue before proceeding to the Queens-Midtown Tunnel and crashing into two cars. NBC News revealed Lucas' name in an update Monday.

A graphic and disturbing video captured the bloody aftermath of the incident, showing the pedestrians sprawled across the pavement. Some appeared to be in agony while others seemed to be unconscious. Locals rushed in to help, with a few on the phone in hopes of getting the victims immediate medical attention.

RadarOnline.com has discovered no one was injured after the second crash.

The driver allegedly told cops "it's in God's hands" after cops whisked her away in cuffs, according to police sources.

Those pedestrians who were injured are in stable condition as of Monday morning, the New York Post reported. Five of whom were treated at Bellevue Hospital including a 34-year-old woman, three men in their 20s, and one man in his 60s, authorities said.

A 32-year-old man was treated at Weill Cornell Medical Center, and a 30-year-old man refused medical attention at the scene.

Photos of the driver's car show it was completely destroyed with a shattered windshield and bashed-in hood. Police revealed she tested negative for alcohol.

"I came into the scene, there was people strung out. I thought there was a shooting. One of the people on our team was a medic, thank God, and was one of the first people there. Did triage until the medics got there," eyewitness Connor Hopkins told CBS News.

"I'm here inside. And I'm here, and I use the phone and go outside, and a car coming through very fast, and push it," another witness, Shahzaib Arshad, said. "People mangled. There was lots of blood."

After being arrested, Lucas was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center. Charges are pending against the woman responsible.

Due to the incident, traffic was closed off for hours in the area and an investigation is ongoing.

