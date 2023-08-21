NYC Hit-and-Run Driver Shamelessly Tells Cops 'It's in God's Hands' After Plowing Into 7 Pedestrians

Photos of the driver's car show it was completely destroyed with a shattered windshield and bashed-in hood. Police revealed she tested negative for alcohol.

Cops were seen taking photos of the crime scene after the horrific event.

"I came into the scene, there was people strung out. I thought there was a shooting. One of the people on our team was a medic, thank God, and was one of the first people there. Did triage until the medics got there," eyewitness Connor Hopkins told CBS News.

"I'm here inside. And I'm here, and I use the phone and go outside, and a car coming through very fast, and push it," another witness, Shahzaib Arshad, said. "People mangled. There was lots of blood."

