EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes 'Spooky' Detail in Autopsy of One of Hollywood's Most Tragic Child Stars — Who Starred in World-Famous Ghost Horror

O'Rourke, who played Carol Ann Freeling in the three Poltergeist films, died unexpectedly in 1988 on an operating table at The Children's Hospital of San Diego. Her parents had believed she was a healthy child, yet she developed flu-like symptoms while filming the third installment of the franchise.

Heather O'Rourke has become the focus of renewed attention as RadarOnline.com can reveal a harrowing detail in her autopsy has resurfaced, shedding light on the medical mystery that surrounded the Poltergeist child star 's sudden death.

Heather O'Rourke was just 12 years old when she died.

The medical emergency escalated with frightening speed, culminating in a fatal collapse that stunned both her family and the film industry. A year earlier, doctors had suggested O'Rourke likely had Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel condition that can cause digestive pain, weight loss, and fatigue.

At the time, her symptoms eased, and the diagnosis went largely unquestioned. But when the signs returned during the filming of Poltergeist III, they were far more severe.

According to doctors, she suffered a cardiac arrest before being rushed to the hospital, where she was resuscitated. Surgeons then operated on what they believed to be a bowel obstruction.

O'Rourke was pronounced dead that afternoon. Her manager said, "It's weird. She was completely healthy on Saturday, they thought she had the flu on Sunday, and she was dead on Monday."