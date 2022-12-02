Harrison Wagner's Cause Of Death Revealed: Lethal Mix Of Fentanyl & Benzos, Ruled Accidental Overdose
The investigation into Harrison Wagner's mysterious parking lot death has been closed. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner died of a lethal mix of Fentanyl and Alprazolam — used to treat anxiety, depression, and panic disorders. The medication is part of the benzo family.
According to records obtained by RadarOnline.com, investigators ruled Harrison's death an "accident."
The news comes nearly six months after Harrison's sudden passing and, sadly, on what would have been his 28th birthday. Kristina posted a heartfelt tribute to her son on Thursday, honoring his first birthday without him.
Sharing a video of him dancing and happy, the actress wrote, "Sometimes I feel like a pinned butterfly. There’s no second chance. There’s no see-him-again. There’s no nothing. He’s not coming back. It’s final."
Kristina continued her emotional post by writing, "Today is Harrison’s birthdate. I had the privilege to know him for 27 incredible years. Harrison was larger than life, but beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion."
Gushing over her late son, the soap star concluded, "Harrison was larger than life, but beneath his commanding presence was vulnerability and compassion. He understood his own defects and worked hard to turn them around, to strengthen his positive attributes. He was a good listener and stood up for others when they couldn’t speak for themselves. He is missed. Happy Birthday, Harrison."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kristina and Jack's son was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood in June. Harrison struggled with addiction in the past.
Days after his passing, the Melrose Place actor said his son had lost "his battle with addiction," alluding that he overdosed.
Jack often spoke about his Harrison's struggles, revealing how scared he was when Harrison went missing in 2016.
"I fear for my youngest son's safety. Harrison has struggled [with] drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He's relapsed & is MIA 5 days," the actor tweeted at the time.
Following Harrison's death, Jack and Kristina joined forces — despite divorcing in 2006. They started The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in their son's memory.
"We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it," his grieving parents announced.
"Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," they added.
Jack and Kristina share one other child — son Peter, 32. The actor is also a father to daughter, Kerry.
R.I.P.