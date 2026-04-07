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Home > News > Good Morning America

'It's Been Hard On Me': 'Good Morning America' Co-Anchor Janai Norman Announces Shocking Exit From Show in Major Shake-Up

image of Janai Norman
Source: @janai.norman/Instagram

Janai Norman announced her departure from Good Morning America after 15 years with ABC.

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April 7 2026, Updated 10:52 a.m. ET

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Good Morning America co-anchor Janai Norman has stepped away from the show after more than a decade with the network, and she's making it clear the exit wasn't easy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The longtime weekend anchor addressed viewers directly in an emotional video, revealing her departure came sooner than expected.

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Sudden Goodbye

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image of Reports revealed her contract would not be renewed, despite running through early May.
Source: @janai.norman/Instagram

Reports revealed her contract would not be renewed, despite running through early May.

"I hope that we'd have more time," Norman said in a message shared to Instagram.

"It's been hard on me that our time was cut short. I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community," she continued.

The 36-year-old journalist admitted she was especially disappointed she didn't get a proper farewell on-air.

"It really breaks my heart that I don't get to say goodbye", she said. "I'm so sorry... It would've been fun."

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Contract Drama Behind the Scenes

image of The weekend co-anchor was taken off-air shortly after news of her exit surfaced.
Source: @janai.norman/Instagram

The weekend co-anchor was taken off-air shortly after news of her exit surfaced.

News of Norman's exit surfaced earlier this month after it was revealed her contract would not be renewed.

According to a source who spoke to People, the anchor had been aware of the situation for weeks, but continued showing up and doing her job.

The insider claimed she "has known since early March she wasn't going to be renewed and has been on the air for weeks, completely professional with no issues."

However, once details of her exit began circulating publicly, her time on-air reportedly came to an abrupt halt, even though her contract is said to run through early May.

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A Career Built at ABC

image of Norman addressed viewers in an emotional Instagram video about the abrupt change.
Source: @janai.norman/Instagram

Norman addressed viewers in an emotional Instagram video about the abrupt change.

Norman's journey with ABC dates back to 2011, when she started as an intern before working her way up through the ranks.

Over the years, she became a familiar face on weekend broadcasts, hosted the "Pop News" segment, and played a key role in expanding the Saturday edition of the program in 2019.

As a correspondent, she reported on major national stories, including protests following the death of George Floyd and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before joining the network, she also built experience at local stations across Missouri, Oklahoma, and Florida.

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Focusing on Family

image of The longtime journalist reflected on her career covering major national stories.
Source: @janai.norman/Instagram

The longtime journalist reflected on her career covering major national stories.

Despite the difficult departure, Norman shared that stepping away does come with one meaningful upside — more time at home.

"But I have these three young kids and I have worked weekends their whole lives and so now, they get more of me. And that is worth everything," she said.

She ended her message by thanking viewers for their support during the transition.

"So stay tuned. I'm sorry. I feel you. And thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words. I have needed it and I appreciate it," she said.

Norman also hinted that her next move is still to come, writing in the caption that she is "deeply grateful for the love" and promising "more to come when the time is right."

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