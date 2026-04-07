'It's Been Hard On Me': 'Good Morning America' Co-Anchor Janai Norman Announces Shocking Exit From Show in Major Shake-Up

Good Morning America co-anchor Janai Norman has stepped away from the show after more than a decade with the network, and she's making it clear the exit wasn't easy, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The longtime weekend anchor addressed viewers directly in an emotional video, revealing her departure came sooner than expected.

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Sudden Goodbye

Source: @janai.norman/Instagram Reports revealed her contract would not be renewed, despite running through early May.

"I hope that we'd have more time," Norman said in a message shared to Instagram. "It's been hard on me that our time was cut short. I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my co-workers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community," she continued. The 36-year-old journalist admitted she was especially disappointed she didn't get a proper farewell on-air. "It really breaks my heart that I don't get to say goodbye", she said. "I'm so sorry... It would've been fun."

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With gratitude & love.



More in time ✨ pic.twitter.com/a12C2guzso — Janai Norman (@janai) April 3, 2026

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Contract Drama Behind the Scenes

Source: @janai.norman/Instagram The weekend co-anchor was taken off-air shortly after news of her exit surfaced.

News of Norman's exit surfaced earlier this month after it was revealed her contract would not be renewed. According to a source who spoke to People, the anchor had been aware of the situation for weeks, but continued showing up and doing her job. The insider claimed she "has known since early March she wasn't going to be renewed and has been on the air for weeks, completely professional with no issues." However, once details of her exit began circulating publicly, her time on-air reportedly came to an abrupt halt, even though her contract is said to run through early May.

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A Career Built at ABC

Source: @janai.norman/Instagram Norman addressed viewers in an emotional Instagram video about the abrupt change.

Norman's journey with ABC dates back to 2011, when she started as an intern before working her way up through the ranks. Over the years, she became a familiar face on weekend broadcasts, hosted the "Pop News" segment, and played a key role in expanding the Saturday edition of the program in 2019. As a correspondent, she reported on major national stories, including protests following the death of George Floyd and the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining the network, she also built experience at local stations across Missouri, Oklahoma, and Florida.

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Focusing on Family

Source: @janai.norman/Instagram The longtime journalist reflected on her career covering major national stories.