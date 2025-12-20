Global Property Investment Outlook 2025: A Data-Driven Analysis of Turkey, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, and Cyprus

Global real estate investment in 2025 continues to shift toward markets offering a mix of affordability, stable rental income, and long-term appreciation potential. Among these, Spain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and North Cyprus stand out as destinations attracting a growing share of international investors.

This article consolidates insights from recognized sources, including Global Property Guide, national price indexes, market analysis platforms, and industry reports. It offers a factual, up-to-date overview to support informed decisions for global property investment.