Adult Film Star Gigi Dior Hit By Massive Lawsuit Filed By French Fashion House Christian Dior Couture

Adult film star Gigi Dior was slapped with a massive lawsuit this week by the French fashion house Christian Dior Couture where it is believed she chose her stage name, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gigi, who chose her stage name “Gigi Dior” and trademarked it last year, was reportedly asked to overturn her trademark by the French fashion house because she is purportedly “ruining” the fashion designer company’s business.