Adult Film Star Gigi Dior Hit By Massive Lawsuit Filed By French Fashion House Christian Dior Couture
Adult film star Gigi Dior was slapped with a massive lawsuit this week by the French fashion house Christian Dior Couture where it is believed she chose her stage name, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gigi, who chose her stage name “Gigi Dior” and trademarked it last year, was reportedly asked to overturn her trademark by the French fashion house because she is purportedly “ruining” the fashion designer company’s business.
But despite the recently filed lawsuit, Gigi has fired back and slammed the lawsuit as “ridiculous.”
“This is ridiculous, my name has nothing to do with couture and — the funny part is — what I do usually involves wearing no clothes at all,” she told Page Six on Thursday.
The 40-year-old adult film actress first applied to trademark the “Gigi Dior” name sometime in 2021. Then, on September 20, 2022, her application was approved.
Gigi reportedly uses the newly trademarked name in all of her adult star businesses, including: her OnlyFans account, webcam work, personal website and social media accounts.
“All goods and services … are opposed, namely: Entertainment services … personal appearances by a porn star … providing a web site featuring non-downloadable adult-themed photographs and videos,” Christian Dior Couture wrote in their lawsuit against Gigi.
“Priority and likelihood of confusion, dilution by blurring and dilution by tarnishment,” the Paris-based fashion house continued in their filing.
Gigi claimed she received Christian Dior Couture’s lawsuit on October 18, roughly one month after she was legally approved to use the name. She also confirmed the lawsuit was filed on accusations the adult film star was “diluting” the fashion company’s products.
“I trademarked my stage name for entertainment and modeling purposes, I had to show proof of what I was using the name for, so I used appearances at exotica, and a website for confirmation … My request was granted,” Gigi told Page Six.
“A couple of weeks ago, on Oct. 18, I received notice from Christian Dior Couture that they were appealing my trademark approval and they claim that the name Dior is being diluted and that I am diluting their products,” she added.
“If I lose my name, I have built a brand around this name, it has become me and my reputation, so it’s really devastating to think I might have to start from scratch and rebrand everything,” Gigi continued.
“I have thousands and thousands of T-shirts, signs and photographs. I have retained websites, all of my social media. I’d have to start again, it’s going to be a huge undertaking if I lose this name,” she concluded in her response. “I’m devastated, and it is ridiculous.”
Gigi reportedly has until November 17 to write a written response to Christian Dior Couture’s appeal. If she does not provide a legal response, the trademark in her stage name will be overturned.