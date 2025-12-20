EXCLUSIVE: How a Giant Tiara is at the Center of 'Furious' New Royal Feud Between Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Middleton

Princess Catherine has sparked huge tensions within the royal household after wearing her largest tiara to date at a recent state banquet, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com Queen Camilla was left seething over what she viewed as an "audacious power play."

The now-controversial occasion that has sparked the pair's feud was the December 3, 2025, State Banquet at Windsor Castle welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

During the event, Kate donned the Oriental Circlet Tiara—a historic piece commissioned by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1853, adorned with 2,600 diamonds and rubies.

Traditionally more understated in her jewelry choices, the Princess of Wales' decision to wear such a striking headpiece coincided with a week in which she took center stage at multiple high-profile engagements, including her annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 5.