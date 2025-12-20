EXCLUSIVE: How a Giant Tiara is at the Center of 'Furious' New Royal Feud Between Queen Camilla and Princess Kate Middleton
Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine has sparked huge tensions within the royal household after wearing her largest tiara to date at a recent state banquet, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com Queen Camilla was left seething over what she viewed as an "audacious power play."
The Oriental Circlet 'Power Play'
The now-controversial occasion that has sparked the pair's feud was the December 3, 2025, State Banquet at Windsor Castle welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
During the event, Kate donned the Oriental Circlet Tiara—a historic piece commissioned by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1853, adorned with 2,600 diamonds and rubies.
Traditionally more understated in her jewelry choices, the Princess of Wales' decision to wear such a striking headpiece coincided with a week in which she took center stage at multiple high-profile engagements, including her annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 5.
Sidelined in Her Own Home
Sources indicate the choice of tiara, paired with Kate's poised hosting and a festive photograph with Prince William, 43, contributed to Camilla, 78, feeling sidelined.
One insider told us: "Camilla was reportedly furious that Kate wore the enormous tiara at the banquet. She viewed it as yet another obvious move by Kate to steal the spotlight."
The insider added: "Kate and William are positioning themselves with a lot of authority, almost as if Buckingham Palace were theirs. Camilla considers this unacceptable and hasn't hesitated to express her frustration to courtiers and senior royals."
Succession Fears and Expanding Influence
Another palace insider confided: "Kate has been taking on more responsibilities across royal duties, and while she handles it gracefully in public, Camilla is privately finding the change in influence and authority difficult to accept."
The shift reportedly forces the Queen to face the reality of the impending succession as King Charles III, 77, continues his treatment.
Observers note that the Waleses' growing centrality is part of a broader strategy to ease the King's workload.
This year, Charles even granted William and Kate the historic authority to issue Royal Warrants, a power Kate is the first Princess of Wales to hold in over 115 years.
A 'Brutal' New Strategy
Tensions are also fueled by recent high-profile family decisions, including the further distancing of the former Prince Andrew, 65, from royal life.
A source explained that William's "brutal" and strategic approach to managing family scandals has "put the chills up Camilla."
The source added: "Camilla can see from how Kate and William have managed Andrew, Sarah, and the Sussexes that they are highly strategic. She's been cautioned against provoking them."
Despite the friction, Camilla remains "headstrong" and "thick-skinned," keeping up appearances while the King continues to delegate more authority to the future Queen Catherine.