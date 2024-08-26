Your tip
Fugitive Caught: Georgia Man Accused of Killing Wife, Burning Her in Backyard Grave

Georgia Man Accused of Killing, Burning Wife: Cops
Source: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office; Unsplash

Kenneth Hardin Jr. was arrested at a Louisiana motel after he allegedly killed and tried to bury his wife, police said.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Police say a Georgia man was arrested at a Louisiana motel after he allegedly killed his wife and buried her remains in a shallow grave behind their home before setting them on fire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 20, officials from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a couple arguing.

Georgia Man Accused of Killing, Burning Wife: Cops
Source: MEGA

A Georgia man allegedly killed his wife and buried her remains in a shallow grave behind their home before setting the remains on fire, officials said.

On Aug. 21, Kenneth Hardin Jr., 39, reportedly told relatives he killed his wife “in self-defense,” lit her remains on fire and was planning on fleeing town.

In a press conference, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Hardin’s father was the person who initially reported the homicide.

Georgia Man Accused of Killing, Burning Wife: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

After lighting her remains on fire, Hardin told family he planned on fleeing town, police said.

Hardin handed over his bank accounts and other financial responsibilities to his dad because he was “going to be on the run,” Babb said.

Deputies responded to Hardin's home, where they reportedly found evidence corroborating the father’s claims.

Georgia Man Accused of Killing, Burning Wife: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

Police said they went to the home and noted there had been 'somebody with some blood loss' and 'somebody had attempted to clean the crime scene.

MORE ON:
crime

According to Babb, investigators immediately noted there had been “somebody with some blood loss and that somebody had attempted to clean the crime scene.”

Detectives were able to locate Hardin’s vehicle in Covington, Louisiana, and they worked with local law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect.

Georgia Man Accused of Killing, Burning Wife: Cops
Source: UNSPLASH

Hardin was found in a Louisiana motel and is waiting extradition back to Georgia to face charges in the death of his wife.

SWAT team members and patrol deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a motel, and Hardin exited from one of the rooms.

Authorities said they arrested Hardin and he was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as he awaits extradition back to Georgia to face charges for killing his wife.

Around the same time detectives were arresting Hardin, detectives in Georgia discovered a shallow grave in a wooded area behind the suspect's home.

Investigators said they were able to locate the partially burned remains of Hardin’s wife, Carrie Hardin, underneath debris, and they allegedly found evidence of gunshot wounds.

The victim leaves behind two children, who are now in the care of family members, officials said.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

