Fugitive Caught: Georgia Man Accused of Killing Wife, Burning Her in Backyard Grave
Police say a Georgia man was arrested at a Louisiana motel after he allegedly killed his wife and buried her remains in a shallow grave behind their home before setting them on fire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 20, officials from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a couple arguing.
Hardin handed over his bank accounts and other financial responsibilities to his dad because he was “going to be on the run,” Babb said.
Deputies responded to Hardin's home, where they reportedly found evidence corroborating the father’s claims.
According to Babb, investigators immediately noted there had been “somebody with some blood loss and that somebody had attempted to clean the crime scene.”
Detectives were able to locate Hardin’s vehicle in Covington, Louisiana, and they worked with local law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect.
SWAT team members and patrol deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a motel, and Hardin exited from one of the rooms.
Authorities said they arrested Hardin and he was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as he awaits extradition back to Georgia to face charges for killing his wife.
Around the same time detectives were arresting Hardin, detectives in Georgia discovered a shallow grave in a wooded area behind the suspect's home.
Investigators said they were able to locate the partially burned remains of Hardin’s wife, Carrie Hardin, underneath debris, and they allegedly found evidence of gunshot wounds.
The victim leaves behind two children, who are now in the care of family members, officials said.
