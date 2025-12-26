EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Accused of 'Lying' About Claim He Decided Not to Kiss Women on Screen After Hitting 60 — 'It Was His Wife's Demand!'

Clooney, who turned 64 in May, made headlines after explaining that, following a "conversation" with his human rights lawyer partner, 47, when he reached the milestone age of 60, he decided to step back from romantic scenes in films.

He declared about apparently making the move to copy one of his movie idols: "I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: 'Okay, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore.'"

Clooney elaborated: "When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, 'Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I am in shape. But in 25 years, I'm 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat, that's a real number.'"

The couple, who married in 2014 and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017, has always maintained a private approach to family life.

A source close to the actor told us: "It isn't completely accurate to say George made this decision on his own. Amal had clear views on how he should handle romantic scenes at this stage in his life. It was more of a discussion, followed by an ultimatum from her that she didn't want to see him do any more romance, kissing and sex scenes than a decision he made alone."

The insider added: "It was his wife's demand."