EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Accused of 'Lying' About Claim He Decided Not to Kiss Women on Screen After Hitting 60 — 'It Was His Wife's Demand!'
Dec. 26 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
George Clooney has reignited debate over his recent claims he no longer kisses women on screen due to his age – with sources close to the actor telling RadarOnline.com the decision was less about personal choice and more about the wishes of his wife Amal Clooney.
A Discussion or an Ultimatum?
Clooney, who turned 64 in May, made headlines after explaining that, following a "conversation" with his human rights lawyer partner, 47, when he reached the milestone age of 60, he decided to step back from romantic scenes in films.
He declared about apparently making the move to copy one of his movie idols: "I've been trying to go the route Paul Newman did: 'Okay, well, I'm not kissing a girl anymore.'"
Clooney elaborated: "When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, 'Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I am in shape. But in 25 years, I'm 85 years old. It doesn't matter how many granola bars you eat, that's a real number.'"
The couple, who married in 2014 and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017, has always maintained a private approach to family life.
A source close to the actor told us: "It isn't completely accurate to say George made this decision on his own. Amal had clear views on how he should handle romantic scenes at this stage in his life. It was more of a discussion, followed by an ultimatum from her that she didn't want to see him do any more romance, kissing and sex scenes than a decision he made alone."
The insider added: "It was his wife's demand."
Amal's Influence on His Career
Another insider added: "George is clearly still fit enough to play a romantic lead if he chose, but Amal's opinions played a major role in shaping the decision he says he has made.
"Fans might be fooled into thinking this decision is purely about getting older or personal preference, but Amal's input was a major factor. George respects her viewpoint, and it has influenced how he performs on screen now."
Clooney previously reiterated his decision to step back from romantic lead roles in March during a 60 Minutes interview, saying: "Look, I'm 63 years old. I'm not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That's not my job. I'm not doing romantic films anymore."
He also discussed how parenting influenced his career choices, recently saying: "I have 8-year-old kids, so I have to change my career choices – directing means 10 months on the road.
"Directing right now is not something I can do anymore, because I've got kids, and I've got to be home, and I want to be there for all of that. You make those decisions, but it's a lot easier to make those decisions later in life when you've sort of succeeded."
A New Vulnerability on Screen
Clooney's latest work, Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach, sees him portraying an aging actor traveling through Europe with his longtime manager, Ron Sukenick (played by Adam Sandler), while they both reflect on their past life choices.
The Netflix release also features Emily Mortimer, Riley Keough, Billy Crudup, and Greta Gerwig.
A source said: "George has always portrayed versions of himself, but in Jay Kelly there's a new vulnerability. Those around him noticed that avoiding on-screen kisses has altered how he handles intimate scenes – and it's a conscious choice."
Critics Praise the Shift in Performance
Clooney's longtime persona as the charming everyman remains intact, but critics have noted a new depth to his performance.
One critic recently wrote: "Clooney seldom strays too far in his movies from his long-established persona as the handsome everyman.
"However, if he is playing yet another variation on himself in Jay Kelly, at least he's doing so in a far more raw and revealing way than he has ever done before.
"That's why a film that looks in its early scenes as if it's going to be unbearably smug ultimately tugs so hard on the heartstrings."