EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Gas Station Heroin Outbreak — How Deadly Over-the-Counter Epidemic is Poisoning the Nation

Marketed as dietary supplements, tianeptine products are legal in most states and have become an over-the-counter hit with teens and young adults looking for a quick mood boost, increased mental agility, dietary aids or to help manage chronic pain.

America is in the throes of a deadly new drug epidemic involving tianeptine – a highly addictive substance that's so widespread it's known as gas station heroin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Doctors warned tianeptine products sold under names like ZaZa and Neptune's Fix can trigger opioid-like addiction and severe withdrawal symptoms.

Their flashy packaging has become ubiquitous at gas station checkout counters, vape shops and convenience stores across America, having been sold under brand names including Tianaa, Neptune's Fix, ZaZa, TD Red and Pegasus Silver.

The substance, which stimulates the same brain receptors as opioids like heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl, can be addictive, said experts who caution it can also cause respiratory depression and severe sedation – and may be fatal at higher doses.

Users reported euphoric effects and pain relief similar to opioids, but said those benefits are quickly overshadowed by agonizing withdrawal symptoms such as insomnia, shakes, nausea, anxiety and even seizures.

"I was told that it's harder to break this addiction than it is to break a heroin addiction," said Dr. Bob Baker, coroner in Fayette County, Pa., which recorded its first fatality from the drug in April.

"Whatever you're buying," Baker said, "we have no idea about the levels of what's in it."

The Food and Drug Administration has issued multiple dire warnings about tianeptine as anecdotal reports of its deadly and devastating toll mount.