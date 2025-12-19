EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Gary Busey, 81, Sparks Fears He Won't Make it To Christmas After Admitting 'I Can't Even Talk Anymore'
Dec. 19 2025, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Gary Busey has admitted he can barely talk in his latest rambling online video update – sparking fears the ailing Point Break star may not live to see his beloved Christmas holiday.
A Struggle to Speak
He starts a short clip on his Instagram page by stating, "My fifth..." before he cuts himself, looks down and laughs as he admits: "Can't even talk anymore."
While the moment seems light-hearted, a source told us it is the latest sign Busey is nearing his last days.
They said: "Gary loves keeping in touch with his fans on these little clips, which see him sing his favorite songs and list his favorite drinks and animals. But they have been getting sadder and sadder lately. He is more rambling now than ever, so when he jokes about not being able to talk, he's not just referring to a slip of the tongue or a mangled sentence – he really is losing it."
Heartless Trolling and Declining Health
Busey, 81, often appears in his social media clips wearing the same filthy baseball cap while sporting a shaggy beard, emaciated face and scraggly hair.
His latest clip comes after RadarOnline.com revealed a Thanksgiving message Busey filmed for his fans exposed him to what his disgusted inner circle are branding the "world's most heartless trolling."
The tragic Lethal Weapon star took to his Instagram page to ask his followers over the holiday: "Here's my top three holiday desserts – banana pudding, cranberry salad and fried okra."
Instead of buying into his sense of fun, trolls have flooded web forums with vicious comments about his appearance and severe mental decline.
One keyboard warrior branded him a "mess" and said he looked as if he'd been "living on trash eaten out of dustbins."
The Shadow of a Brain Injury
A source told us: "Gary's inner circle are stunned at this level of bile. Given his vulnerable condition, they are saying he is being targeted by the world's most heartless trolling. These trolls fail to recognize Gary's years of struggle after his brain injury and are just picking on a kind old man."
Busey has long battled the effects of a serious brain injury sustained during a near-death motorcycle crash in 1988. During a 2025 court appearance for a sexual misconduct case — which resulted in two years of probation—his attorney cited "early dementia and mobility issues" as factors in his condition.
A Journey Beyond the Spiritual Realm
Busey has famously spoken about his 1988 accident, describing it as a spiritual experience where he "passed away" during surgery and visited another realm.
"I was surrounded by angels, which appeared to me as balls of light that were moving, changing color, and breathing," Busey recalled.
He noted he was given a choice to return to his body to "continue his destiny."
While he remains a "survivor" in the eyes of neurorehabilitation advocates, fans are increasingly concerned that his latest "Christmas present"—a bizarre video of him honking like a goose that recently went viral—may be one of his final public interactions.