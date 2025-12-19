EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Gary Busey, 81, Sparks Fears He Won't Make it To Christmas After Admitting 'I Can't Even Talk Anymore'

He starts a short clip on his Instagram page by stating, "My fifth..." before he cuts himself, looks down and laughs as he admits: "Can't even talk anymore."

While the moment seems light-hearted, a source told us it is the latest sign Busey is nearing his last days.

They said: "Gary loves keeping in touch with his fans on these little clips, which see him sing his favorite songs and list his favorite drinks and animals. But they have been getting sadder and sadder lately. He is more rambling now than ever, so when he jokes about not being able to talk, he's not just referring to a slip of the tongue or a mangled sentence – he really is losing it."