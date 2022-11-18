Fugitive Mother Wanted For Murder After Her 5-Year-Old Son Is Found Dead In Discarded Suitcase

Police in at least five states are currently searching for a mother accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and placing his body in a suitcase before discarding the suitcase in the Indiana woods, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The deceased body of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in a suitcase by a mushroom hunter in a remote wooded area of Indiana on April 16, 2022.