From Taylor Swift to Nia Long: How Stalkers Keep Finding Celebrities' Home Addresses — And Why Yours Is Just as Exposed

Actress Nia Long recently filed a restraining order against a woman who spent over two years sending her unwanted cards, flowers, and gifts – then showed up at her front door. Twice. The second time, cops arrested her on the spot. Long says she has never met this woman in her life. How did a stranger find her home address? We don’t know the specifics of this case. But we do know this: in 2026, finding someone’s home address, phone number, and family details takes about two minutes and costs nothing. There’s a massive industry – data brokers – making it possible. Platforms like ClearNym are now fighting back. ClearNym scans over 350 data brokers and people-search sites, finds where your personal information is exposed, removes it on your behalf, and monitors for re-uploads month after month. But before you scan, here’s why you should.

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The Stars Who Can't Hide

Long is far from the only one. Taylor Swift has dealt with at least six stalkers in 2024-2025 alone. The worst: Brian Jason Wagner, who showed up at her LA home multiple times, claimed they were in a relationship, and tried to change his driver's license to her address. Swift got a restraining order. Wagner vanished – and is still missing. The biggest pop star on the planet now carries army-grade wound dressing to public events and hides behind bulletproof screens at NFL games. Rachel Bilson got a restraining order after a man tried to break into her home multiple times, calling her his “future wife.” She had never met him. Harry Styles' stalker sent over 8,000 cards in one month and hand-delivered letters to his home. Selena Gomez had a man break into her guest house days after she moved in – twice in one week. She reportedly sold the property. Different stars. Different stalkers. Same pattern: someone who should never have known where they live got the address anyway.

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The Industry That Sells Your Address for $2

Whether or not these specific stalkers used data broker sites, the reality is that the infrastructure to find almost anyone is already in place – and wide open. Companies like Spokeo, Whitepages, BeenVerified – and hundreds more – scrape public records, old accounts, and online activity, then package everything into searchable profiles. Your name and city? That’s enough to pull up your home address, phone number, email, relatives’ names, and employment history. For free. Or for a couple of dollars. No ID required. No questions asked. No record of who searched. Celebrities spend millions on gated homes, private security, and legal teams. But none of that matters when an address is sitting on dozens of websites for anyone to find.

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AI Made It Worse

Finding someone used to take effort. Hours of Googling. Cross-referencing social media. Digging through records. Not anymore. AI can match a single photo to every public profile online in seconds. It can take a name and a city and build a full dossier – address, phone, workplace, family – faster than you can type a text. A stranger at a bar. A rejected date. A fired employee with a grudge. All they need is a name. AI and data brokers do the rest. AI doesn’t create new data. It weaponizes what’s already out there. Every record on a broker site is raw material for AI-powered profiling, phishing, deepfakes, and real-world stalking. The more that’s exposed, the faster AI connects the dots. Taylor Swift has a security team. You don’t. But your data is on the exact same sites.

Bulletproof Screens vs. a Free Scan

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