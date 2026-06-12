From Drake's Bitcoin Bets to a $100 Million Streamer: How the Online Crypto Casino Took Over Celebrity Culture

Hollywood used to flash watches and courtside seats. Somewhere around 2022, the flex changed currency. The screenshot of a seven-figure bitcoin bet slip became its own genre of celebrity content, and the entertainment industry has not been the same since.

The product behind the spectacle was evolving while no one in the gossip pages was paying attention. The modern online crypto casino looks very little like the pop-up paradise of a decade ago: Rainbet, one of the platforms defining the current generation, publishes data most of the old industry kept vague, from withdrawals processed in 5 to 15 minutes to a fairness system where every game round can be verified by the player, with some multiplayer games drawing their randomness from public blockchain events instead of a private server. Keep that contrast in mind, because the celebrity story below is mostly a story about what happens when very public money meets very opaque rules.