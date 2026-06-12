From Drake's Bitcoin Bets to a $100 Million Streamer: How the Online Crypto Casino Took Over Celebrity Culture
June 12 2026, Updated 1:07 p.m. ET
Hollywood used to flash watches and courtside seats. Somewhere around 2022, the flex changed currency. The screenshot of a seven-figure bitcoin bet slip became its own genre of celebrity content, and the entertainment industry has not been the same since.
The product behind the spectacle was evolving while no one in the gossip pages was paying attention. The modern online crypto casino looks very little like the pop-up paradise of a decade ago: Rainbet, one of the platforms defining the current generation, publishes data most of the old industry kept vague, from withdrawals processed in 5 to 15 minutes to a fairness system where every game round can be verified by the player, with some multiplayer games drawing their randomness from public blockchain events instead of a private server. Keep that contrast in mind, because the celebrity story below is mostly a story about what happens when very public money meets very opaque rules.
Act One: The Champagne Papi Portfolio
The era has a precise opening date. On 11 February 2022, Bloomberg reported that Drake had placed about 1.3 million dollars in bitcoin on Super Bowl LVI, including a stack on the Rams and prop bets on his friend Odell Beckham Jr. He posted the slips to Instagram with the caption energy of a man who knew exactly what he was doing. Two of the three bets hit, and Rolling Stone tallied his take at over a million dollars in winnings. The bets kept coming for years afterward, and so did the losses, which he displayed with the same shrug. The performance was the point: gambling content had become content, full stop.
Act Two: The Platforms Pick Sides
The streaming world supplied the second act. Slots streams had quietly become some of the most watched content online, fueled by sponsorships nobody disclosed clearly, until a scandal involving a streamer who borrowed at least 200,000 dollars from fans to gamble forced the issue. In September 2022, Twitch announced a ban, effective 18 October, on streaming gambling sites not licensed in the US or other jurisdictions with strong consumer protections. Sports betting and poker survived, slots streams did not.
The money did not disappear. It relocated. In June 2023, gaming press reported that xQc, one of the most watched streamers alive and famous for marathon slots sessions, signed a non-exclusive deal worth around 100 million dollars with Kick, a young streaming platform bankrolled by gambling interests. For context, that figure sits in the same neighborhood as the contract LeBron James signed in his prime. The same leaks era had already revealed xQc lost 1.8 million dollars gambling in a single month. The industry had effectively built its own stage after being thrown off everyone else's.
Act Three: What the Cameras Never Show
Here is the part the bet-slip screenshots leave out, and the reason this story deserves a skeptical read rather than a jealous one. A celebrity wagering a million dollars is making promotional content with money that often arrives through a sponsorship pipeline. A fan mirroring that behavior is just gambling. The psychology of watching wins in a highlight reel, with the losses edited into a punchline, is the oldest trick in entertainment: survivorship bias with a ring light.
If any good came from the chaos, it is that the platforms that outlived the scandals were pushed toward receipts. Public payout windows, verifiable game math, randomness pulled from sources a casino cannot quietly control: these became selling points precisely because the audience stopped taking anyone's word for anything. Trust collapsed first, verification moved in after.
The 2027 Forecast, on the Record
Three predictions, filed where everyone can check them later. One: a major celebrity gambling endorsement will trigger the next big disclosure controversy, and the contract details will leak within days. Two: streamed gambling content will keep migrating to platforms that own the sponsorship pipeline end-to-end. Three: "show me the verification" replaces "trust me, bro" as the default audience response to every viral win clip.
Until then, enjoy the show for what it is: a show. The bets are real, the edits are not, and nobody posts the slip that ruined their week. Twenty-one plus in the US, and never wager money that has a job to do.