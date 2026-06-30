Florida Woman Dead After Vicious Alligator Attack as 911 Caller Reveals Horrific Scene — 'One Arm Is Completely Off'

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the 31-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was swimming with friends in the Econlockhatchee River in the Little Big Econ State Forest on Sunday afternoon when the gator attacked.

"They were in approximately 3 feet of water," said Grant Eller with FWC. "The water levels are lower due to a statewide drought, so it is lower for normal in that area."

As others in the area scrambled to help, the woman's boyfriend tried to pry her arm free from the alligator's mouth, according to officials.

"After the incident, the boyfriend was able to maintain hold of the victim," said an FWC official. "The gator did release."