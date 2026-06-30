Florida Woman Dead After Vicious Alligator Attack as 911 Caller Reveals Horrific Scene — 'One Arm Is Completely Off'
June 30 2026, Updated 1:45 p.m. ET
A Florida woman has died after she was brutally attacked by a wild alligator in a state park, RadarOnline.com can report.
Others in the area who witnessed the biting frantically called 911, begging for help and detailing the gruesome onslaught.
A Sunny Day in the Water Turned Deadly
Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the 31-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was swimming with friends in the Econlockhatchee River in the Little Big Econ State Forest on Sunday afternoon when the gator attacked.
"They were in approximately 3 feet of water," said Grant Eller with FWC. "The water levels are lower due to a statewide drought, so it is lower for normal in that area."
As others in the area scrambled to help, the woman's boyfriend tried to pry her arm free from the alligator's mouth, according to officials.
"After the incident, the boyfriend was able to maintain hold of the victim," said an FWC official. "The gator did release."
911 Callers Begged for Help
Stunned onlookers dialed 911, and detailed the horrendous scene.
"Someone got bit by a gator," a caller said, adding that it looked, "Bad, real bad please, hurry... she's losing a lot of... please hurry."
The caller described the woman's injuries, stating, "Both her arms are dislocated... off basically. One arm is completely off" before confirming the animal swam away.
The woman was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to her injuries on the way. Local alligator trappers were able to catch and kill two creatures, one measuring 13 feet and another measuring 12 feet.
DNA samples have been sent to a lab to determine which gator was responsible for the woman’s death.
One of Several Attacks Across Florida
The woman was one of three people attacked by alligators in Florida over the last seven days. Just a day earlier, a boy who was fishing with his father was bitten on the hand at Nelson’s Fish Camp, south of Ocala. A snorkeler in the same area was bitten on June 21.
Both survived their attacks.
Florida is home to about 1.3 million alligators, spread throughout the state, according to FWC. While attacks are rare, officials warn they can be especially active and aggressive during courtship and mating season in spring and early summer.
The state averages about eight unprovoked bites each year, according to the FWC. Since 1948, Florida has recorded more than 450 alligator attacks; however, only 30 led to deaths.
Last year, the state recorded 13 alligator attacks, including two deaths. Eight of the attacks caused major injuries, while five resulted in minor injuries.
What to Do When a Gator Is Close
Officials warn anyone who encounters an alligator to stay calm and stay away, making sure to keep a safe distance from the animal.
That goes for pets as well, which the FWC advises owners to keep on a leash and away from the water’s edge.
"Pets often resemble alligators' natural prey," the FWC warns. "Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet."
Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. People are also warned to never feed a gator, which is not only dangerous, but also illegal.
"When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food," the FWC added. "This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and needing to be removed from the wild."