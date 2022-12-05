Decades After A Nurse Was Assaulted, Murdered In Her Home Home, Cops Say They Found The Suspect
Police in Florida said they have secured an indictment in connection to a decades-old cold case, Radar has learned.
Last week, the Miramar police in Florida announced that detectives solved the oldest cold case in the department’s history.
Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth was killed on Jan. 22, 1980. More than 40 years later, police announced that Ronald E. Richards was indicted on charges of sexual battery and murder.
“We are one step closer to justice for Evelyn,” the agency said in announcing the arrest.
Fisher-Bamforth was a nurse and was assaulted in her home, reports said. Police said that over the years, they had a suspect but could not link him to the crime without improvements in DNA technology.
Police did not say if there was a connection between Richards and the victim before the alleged assault. Though he lived in the same areas. Richards is currently in prison in Ohio.
Investigators said that Richards became a person of interest because he was charged with a similar crime.
“You never have closure, as you can tell, but certainly justice for Evelyn is the most important thing,” Evelyn’s husband, John Bamforth, said, according to WSVN.
He said in 1980, he arrived home to find police had blocked the front door. He saw the furniture was disturbed and then saw half the bed was soaked in blood.
“The first time I saw her, I fell for her, you know,” John Bamsforth told the TV station.