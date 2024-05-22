The child did show signs of a severe infection due to the H5N1 diagnosis but is no longer unwell and has made a full recovery.

The avian influenza virus was detected through further testing of positive influenza samples that take place to detect novel or concerning flu virus strains, according to an update from the Victorian Department of Health .

Australia reported its first human case of bird flu this week after a child became infected in March after a trip to India, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Per the report, there is "no evidence of transmission in Victoria" and chances of more human cases are believed to be slim as "avian influenza does not easily spread between people."

"Most people are not at risk, unless they have contact with infected birds or animals, or their secretions, while in affected areas of the world," it was clarified.