fired mechanic kirsten vaughn builds her dream garage business with onlyfans fortune

Kirsten Vaughn, known online as MsRed or VermilionVixen, is living proof that life’s detours can lead straight to destiny. Once a promising young mechanic who made headlines after being fired from a Honda dealership in Indiana over her OnlyFans account, Vaughn has turned that controversy into a thriving career and a renewed sense of independence. In an Instagram video, she proudly declared, “I’m using OF money to fund my dream garage,” showing fans that what began as a way to stay afloat financially has become the foundation for her biggest dream yet.

From Wrenches to Viral Fame

Source: Kirsten Vaughn

Before the internet knew her as VermilionVixen, Vaughn was a standout technician on track to become the first woman master mechanic at Don Ayres Honda in Fort Wayne, Indiana. But that trajectory changed in early 2020 when management discovered her OnlyFans account and fired her after coworkers had been caught viewing her content at work. Despite her spotless work record and skill in the shop, Vaughn found herself in the middle of a viral storm that exposed workplace double standards and sparked conversations about women’s autonomy. Instead of hiding from the backlash, Vaughn owned her story, and the internet took notice. Her viral tweet following her termination, paired with a video of her confidently working on an air conditioning system, resonated with thousands. What was meant to be a punishment became the catalyst for her reinvention.

Building Her Future on Her Own Terms

Source: Kirsten Vaughn

Today, Vaughn uses her platform to merge her love for cars and humor with unapologetic authenticity. On her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube accounts, she shares everything from garage projects to sarcastic takes on daily life. Her fans follow her not just for her looks but for her raw honesty and skill as a mechanic. In her Instagram clip, she summed up her new outlook perfectly. “When you live life on your own terms, chatter from the peanut gallery doesn’t matter. I will build something I will never forget. Tell your grandpa I said thank you.”

The Power of Reinvention

Source: Kirsten Vaughn

Since her departure from traditional automotive work, Vaughn has used her OnlyFans platform to gain financial freedom. What started as a side hustle to cover student loans and living expenses has evolved into a business that allows her to fund her dream projects. Through her premium and free OnlyFans pages, Vaughn connects with a loyal community that supports her unfiltered journey — a mix of mechanics, car enthusiasts, and fans who admire her authenticity. Her short-term goal? As she humorously puts it: “More MONEY.” Her long-term vision? “Sustained income.” But more than that, Vaughn has found empowerment in charting her own course — something that can’t be taken away by any employer.

From Controversy to Confidence

Source: Kirsten Vaughn

Despite being publicly scrutinized for her choices, Vaughn has handled the attention with a sense of humor and perspective. “Too many loans,” she once said when asked what pushed her into content creation. “I was a broke young tech who needed money for cool cars and to live without financial struggle.” The honesty, with her mechanical expertise and no-nonsense attitude, has turned her into a relatable figure for many who’ve faced judgment for unconventional paths. Vaughn’s open about her experiences, often blending her mechanic skills, fitness interests, and laid-back wit into content that’s both entertaining and empowering. And while she’s built a name online, her ambitions remain grounded — quite literally — in the garage.

A Life in the Fast Lane