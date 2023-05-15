Fire Watch Guards: Protect People from the Threat of Fire

When you hire fire watch guards, you ensure that your establishment and people are safe from a fire threat. The repercussions of not having a fire watch plan can be devastating for your business.

Luckily, some companies specialize in providing a wide range of security services. These companies often have experienced fire watch guards on staff.

Strict Training to Monitor Property

A fire watch guard is an extra set of eyes and ears that monitors a property for potential fire hazards. They conduct patrols at designated times and are required to record their activities.

They are a great backup solution for businesses that experience temporary malfunctions in their fire alarm or sprinkler systems. They also provide safety and security for construction sites and temporary meeting locations.

The training for fire watch guards is specialized and includes various topics such as fire and building systems, emergency procedures, and regulations. They are certified by the FDNY after passing an exam that covers at least 20 hours of classroom instruction and practical work.

One of the best fire watch guards needs to have a thorough understanding of their responsibilities. This should include documenting their patrols on a security logging system and checking that their equipment works correctly.

Safety Measures and Equipment

Fire watch guards can provide essential safety measures for businesses that may not always have a working fire alarm or sprinkler system. If a fire occurs, a fire watch guard will be able to identify the problem and report it to the property owner so that the issue can be fixed.

In addition, a fire watch guard can check exits in buildings and sites for any obstructions that could prevent people from escaping the premises. This can help save lives in an emergency and ensure that the business complies with local laws regarding fire protection and evacuation procedures.

In addition, fire watch guards can check fire extinguishers and ensure they are not expired. This can save businesses money by not having to replace them as often as they would otherwise.

Identify Potential Life Hazards

Having fire watch guards at your building or construction site is one of the most effective ways to reduce the chances of a fire outbreak. They patrol the area regularly and identify potential fire hazards like trash bins filled with combustible material, aging wiring, or overheating equipment.

They report these issues immediately so that they can be addressed. This helps to protect lives, reduce financial losses and prevent damage to the building or property.

Fire watch guards test a building’s fire extinguishers and smoke alarm systems. This is important to ensure they are in working order and comply with local fire safety laws.

In addition, they must keep a log of their fire watch rounds and ensure that they follow evacuation procedures. The log can include information such as the date and time of the patrol, the patrolling guard's name, the patrol's status, and any other relevant details.

Notify Emergency and Take Precautions

Fire watch guards are responsible for monitoring construction sites and other work areas to ensure small fires are prevented. They often perform patrols at regular intervals and report any potential hazards to the property owner.

They also check the fire safety equipment, including sprinkler systems and alarms, to ensure they work correctly and in good condition. These tools are crucial for a business to operate efficiently and safely, so they must be tested regularly.

Another duty of fire watch guards is to notify occupants of an emergency and assist with evacuation. They are trained to do this calmly and follow a procedure to help people leave the building safely.

In addition, fire watch guards are also responsible for ensuring that all buildings comply with local fire regulations. This can help businesses avoid costly liability insurance costs and minimize their risk of major fires that could devastate their business.