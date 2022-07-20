Your tip
Arkansas Parolee Allegedly Punches Mother, Beats Her With Golf Club During Family Brawl, Police Say

golf club beating
Source: Garland County Sheriff’s Department; UNSPLASH
By:

Jul. 20 2022, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

An Arkansas man free on parole now faces up to 10 years in prison after he allegedly punched his mother and beat her with a golf club she grabbed to protect herself, Radar has learned.

Simon Derick Hernandez, 22, was charged with second-degree battery after he was located and arrested on July 15, The Sentinel Record reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet, five days earlier, on July 10, Hernandez intervened in a fight between his mother and sister around 10:30 p.m. at a residence in Hot Springs.

The mother told responding officers she and her daughter were “physically struggling” when Hernandez showed up and punched her, police said.

Officers noted the woman had a laceration on her right hand and her hands arms and legs were covered in blood. She also suffered a swollen pinkie and knot on her head during the fray.

The victim told police that once her son became involved in the scuffle, she attempted to use a golf club to defend herself but he grabbed it and allegedly struck her with it multiple times.

Hernandez, who fled the scene before police arrived, was taken into custody on a warrant.

In 2019, the suspect was sentenced to two concurrent six-year terms behind bars after he was convicted of third-degree escape and theft by receiving.

