Felon Wearing GPS Ankle Monitor Accused Of Fatally Shooting Man In Suspected Road Rage Incident
A violent felon wearing a GPS ankle monitor was arrested in connection to the death of an Indiana man in what police believe was a road rage incident, Radar has learned.
At around 5:15 p.m. on July 18, the driver of a box truck, later identified as 22-year-old Dion Kimbrough, allegedly fired several shots at a Ford Focus while both were traveling eastbound on I-70 in Indiana, WXIN reported.
Eli Hickerson, 30, was riding in the passenger-side seat of the Focus and was hit by at least one bullet. He was pronounced dead at a nearby medical facility a short time later, Indiana State Police said.
The following morning, when police placed Kimbrough under arrest for the fatal shooting, officers discovered the suspect was outfitted with a GPS monitoring device.
According to authorities, Kimbrough had a previous arrest warrant for unrelated charges stemming from an armed robbery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Kimbrough was being held at the Marion County jail for Hickerson’s murder as well as a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, according to WXIN.