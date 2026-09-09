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EXCLUSIVE: FBI Foils Alleged ISIS-Inspired Bomb Plot Targeting NY Capitol

FBI foils an alleged ISIS-inspired bomb plot targeting New York's Capitol and state lawmakers in Albany.
Source: MEGA

FBI foils an alleged ISIS-inspired bomb plot targeting New York's Capitol and state lawmakers in Albany.

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Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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FBI agents thwarted the plan of a New York woman – who had pledged support to ISIS – to blow up the New York State Capitol in Albany, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jessica Bowie, 35, of Albany, has been charged with providing support to a terror group after allegedly asking a confidential source for help to make explosives to carry out her deadly plot, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.

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FBI Details Alleged Capitol Attack Plot

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FBI agents thwarted Jessica Bowie's alleged plot to bomb the New York State Capitol.
Source: Angelina Katsanis - Pool via CNP / MEGA

FBI agents thwarted Jessica Bowie's alleged plot to bomb the New York State Capitol.

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Bowie, who had converted to Islam five years ago and praised the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon, had allegedly hatched the scheme in July, telling an informant, "Blowing kafirs [non-Muslims] brains out is beautiful," according to the complaint.

She also allegedly purchased bomb-making materials at a Home Depot on Aug. 5 with $200 in cash given to her by a confidential informant and planned the attack for two weeks.

The complaint alleges that Bowie visited the capitol five times in less than three weeks, where surveillance teams observed her photographing the area.

The radicalized, would-be bomber sent the informant her photos of the area around the capitol building, saying it was her target and that she would attack on a day "when we know Senators will be meeting," according to FBI agents who said she sent a message saying, "... ideally in a way I could get away with and hop on a plane after."

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Suspect Allegedly Praised 9/11 Attacks

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Surveillance teams observed Bowie photographing the capitol during multiple visits, according to the complaint.
Source: Annabelle Gordon - CNP / MEGA

Surveillance teams observed Bowie photographing the capitol during multiple visits, according to the complaint.

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She also said that if she evaded the authorities, she wanted to return for future plots.

Social media accounts alleged to be linked to Bowie revealed multiple radical anti-American and pro-Jihadist posts in the weeks leading up to her capture, the complaint states.

On May 8, Bowie, who had changed her name to "Aisha Saif," allegedly posted, "I will poison these infidels."

Later in the month, another account linked to the suspect featured the post, "Praise be to Allah for September 11th," according to the FBI complaint.

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Bowie Allegedly Wanted to Target White House

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A confidential informant received messages from Bowie identifying the capitol building as her alleged target.
Source: Julia Nikhinson - CNP / MEGA

A confidential informant received messages from Bowie identifying the capitol building as her alleged target.

When asked why she targeted the capitol building, Bowie allegedly told an informant: "Ideally it would be the White House with the president, but like, that's an even harder job."

After her arrest, she seemed to confess, telling FBI agents, "There's no helping me, you guys know enough, there's no helping me, I'm... going to prison for the rest of my life," she allegedly said.

"Material support is up to 20 years in prison, I already googled it before, I know I'm going to jail."

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