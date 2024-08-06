Florida Father ‘Hurled 10-Year-Old Daughter From Car on Deadly Highway After Pair Got Into Late-Night Bust-Up’

A dad in Florida has been arrested after authorities say he allegedly kicked his 10-year-old daughter out of his car onto a busy road and told her to walk to her grandparents’ house miles away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez told WOFL, just after midnight on July 30, residents started calling 911 after seeing a man, later identified as 30-year-old Hector Luis Serrano, pushing a 10-year-old girl from his car on U.S. 192 – a busy tourist area not far from Disney World, Front Page Detectives reported.