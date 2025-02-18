Radar Separates Fact and Fiction in Netflix's 'Apple Cider Vinegar' After New Series Dramatizes Real-Life Story of Wellness Influencer Belle Gibson
Netflix's new series Apple Cider Vinegar tracks the true story of a young Australian woman named Belle Gibson who lied about curing her terminal brain cancer by simply using alternative therapies.
Thanks to Gibson's lies, she was able to reel in a massive social media following and a lucrative book deal – but now RadarOnline.com can reveal just how accurate the much-talked about series truly is.
In the small screen portrayal of Gibson – played by Kaitlyn Dever – most of what viewers see happens to be accurate with how things unfolded in real life, with the real Gibson kicking off her lies way back in 2005 when posting on various internet forums.
Gibson even claimed she “died” for several minutes on the operating table, and even that she needed to get a heart valve replaced but “couldn’t afford it yet."
In 2010, Gibson became pregnant with her partner at the time, Nathan Corbett, and gave birth to her son, Oli, at just 19 years old. However, she once again claimed to have cancer on a site about moms-to-be – this time noting her fears about miscarrying due to her apparent illness.
Following her split from Corbett, Gibson began a relationship with Clive, a new man almost 20 years her senior. At the time, she started to post on Instagram under the handle "Healing Belle."
This time, Gibson claimed to have cured her terminal brain cancer with craniosacral and oxygen therapy, as well as ayurvedic treatments. She also praised her diet consisting of whole, organic foods and juices.
Her bio read: “Belle Gibson: Gamechanger with brain cancer + a food obsession."
While an MRI confirmed her cancer according to Gibson, a neurological assessment done in 2011 said otherwise, as there was no mention of cancer.
Meanwhile, her social media presence continued to grow, reeling in 200,000 followers. In the series, Gibson's character has more than two million followers.
Before Gibson kicked off her "wellness" business and took off on social media, another Australian woman, Jess Ainscough, had started blogging about her cancer "recovery" journey using alternative therapies. In the series Ainscough is seen as Gibson's rival, but in reality, that wasn't the case as the two didn't communicate much.
Ainscough was diagnosed with an incurable cancer in 2008 at the age of just 22, but was able to recover thanks to taking in raw juices and five coffee enemas a day – her journey brought in plenty of attention and a book deal.
However, Aiscough died in 2015 – her funeral was attended by Gibson herself. In the same year, Gibson was contacted by two reporters who began asking questions about her business’s alleged donations to various charities which were never made.
Gibson's downfall originally kicked off thanks to a tip-off by her former friend Chanelle following a confrontation – in the Netflix show she is portrayed as Gibson's manager and close friend, Milla.
While the reporters focused on Gibson's alleged charity fraud, her "cancer" also came into question and the young influencer's act was over.
The Federal Court of Australia found Gibson guilty of misleading and deceptive conduct in civil court proceedings in 2017. She was fined $410,000.
Gibson is no longer on social media.