Radar Separates Fact and Fiction in Netflix's 'Apple Cider Vinegar' After New Series Dramatizes Real-Life Story of Wellness Influencer Belle Gibson

Thanks to Gibson's lies, she was able to reel in a massive social media following and a lucrative book deal – but now RadarOnline.com can reveal just how accurate the much-talked about series truly is.

Netflix's new series Apple Cider Vinegar tracks the true story of a young Australian woman named Belle Gibson who lied about curing her terminal brain cancer by simply using alternative therapies.

In the small screen portrayal of Gibson – played by Kaitlyn Dever – most of what viewers see happens to be accurate with how things unfolded in real life, with the real Gibson kicking off her lies way back in 2005 when posting on various internet forums.

Gibson even claimed she “died” for several minutes on the operating table, and even that she needed to get a heart valve replaced but “couldn’t afford it yet."

In 2010, Gibson became pregnant with her partner at the time, Nathan Corbett, and gave birth to her son, Oli, at just 19 years old. However, she once again claimed to have cancer on a site about moms-to-be – this time noting her fears about miscarrying due to her apparent illness.