Exclusive
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Twisted Eyedrop Killer Who Poisoned Cop Boyfriend Gets 50 Years Behind Bars — as She Still Insists The Murder 'Did Not Happen'

Photo of Marcy Oglesby
Source: Knox County Sheriffs Office

Eyedrop killer who poisoned her cop boyfriend received 50 years, yet still insists the murder did not happen.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Murderous monster Marcy Oglesby was slapped with a 50-year prison sentence for fatally poisoning her Illinois cop boyfriend over four months by putting eye drops and other medication in his food and beverages, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She killed a man who loved her and who cared for her for nearly 30 years, and she didn't just kill him," Knox County State's Attorney Ashley Worby said during Oglesby's sentencing hearing. "She poisoned him and watched him suffer."

Convicted Killer Still Denies Murder

Knox County State Attorney Ashley Worby told the court Marcy Oglesby poisoned Richard 'Rick' Young over several months.
Source: ASHLEY WORBY KNOX COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY/FACEBOOK

Still, Oglesby, 53, maintained she didn't harm her beau, Richard "Rick" Young – former Maquon Police Department chief – and claims she stayed with him against her will for decades until his death on November 1, 2021.

The convicted killer – who was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery in June – was arrested in October 2022 after police investigated a foul stench at a storage facility in Maquon, Ill.

Officials said at the time, Oglesby claimed an opossum had died inside the unit in question – but Young's decomposed remains were soon discovered there inside a large box.

At the hearing, Oglesby insisted: "My allocution today will have to take a slightly different path because I respectfully disagree with the court's findings, and I will not be referencing a murder that did not happen.

"He didn't go into that box immediately. I put him back to bed and continued to talk to him for three days."

Demands For A New Trial

eyedrop killer years denies cop boyfriends murder
Source: TOWFIQU BARBHUIYA; NATHAN DUMLAO/UNSPLASH

Karen J. Doubet testified she watched Oglesby put eye drops into Young's coffee.

Karen J. Doubet, 79, reportedly testified during trial that she purchased eye drops at the request of her goddaughter, Oglesby, and that she then witnessed the defendant putting the product in Young's coffee.

The jailbird's lawyer has filed a motion for a new trial.

