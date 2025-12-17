Still, Oglesby, 53, maintained she didn't harm her beau, Richard "Rick" Young – former Maquon Police Department chief – and claims she stayed with him against her will for decades until his death on November 1, 2021.

The convicted killer – who was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery in June – was arrested in October 2022 after police investigated a foul stench at a storage facility in Maquon, Ill.

Officials said at the time, Oglesby claimed an opossum had died inside the unit in question – but Young's decomposed remains were soon discovered there inside a large box.

At the hearing, Oglesby insisted: "My allocution today will have to take a slightly different path because I respectfully disagree with the court's findings, and I will not be referencing a murder that did not happen.

"He didn't go into that box immediately. I put him back to bed and continued to talk to him for three days."