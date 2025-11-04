EXCLUSIVE: Nik Richie and Whitney Duden Are Engaged! Inside the Romantic Santorini Proposal

The couple got engaged on October 21, 2025, during sunset at the luxurious Canaves Oia Suites , one of the most breathtaking spots on the island. Richie proposed on a private terrace overlooking the Mediterranean, where the sun dipped behind the cliffs and the Aegean Sea shimmered in shades of pink and gold.

Love was in the air in Santorini this week as entrepreneur and media personality Nik Richie asked influencer Whitney Duden to be his wife.

For the big moment, Richie got down on one knee and presented Duden with a dazzling custom 5-carat oval diamond ring designed by celebrity jeweler Daniel on 5th Ave. of New York City. The platinum setting and brilliant oval cut made the ring as striking as the proposal itself.

“It was magical, like something out of a dream,” a guest at the resort tells RADAR. “Everyone around could feel the love between them.”

The proposal was intimate yet unforgettable. After Whitney said “yes,” the two embraced to cheers and applause from onlookers, before celebrating with champagne under the stars on their private terrace.

Richie, best known for his trailblazing career in media and public relations, has been dating Duden, a rising lifestyle creator, since early 2025. Friends of the couple say their bond has been undeniable from the start, built on shared values, family, and a passion for creating memorable experiences together.