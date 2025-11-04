Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Nik Richie and Whitney Duden Are Engaged! Inside the Romantic Santorini Proposal

nik ritchie
Source: supplied

Whitney Duden and Nik Richie at Canaves Oia Suites/Warrior Network Agency

Nov. 4 2025, Published 1:21 a.m. ET

Love was in the air in Santorini this week as entrepreneur and media personality Nik Richie asked influencer Whitney Duden to be his wife.

The couple got engaged on October 21, 2025, during sunset at the luxurious Canaves Oia Suites, one of the most breathtaking spots on the island. Richie proposed on a private terrace overlooking the Mediterranean, where the sun dipped behind the cliffs and the Aegean Sea shimmered in shades of pink and gold.

For the big moment, Richie got down on one knee and presented Duden with a dazzling custom 5-carat oval diamond ring designed by celebrity jeweler Daniel on 5th Ave. of New York City. The platinum setting and brilliant oval cut made the ring as striking as the proposal itself.

nik richie

Whitney Duden and Nik Richie at Canaves Oia Suites/Warrior Network Agency

“It was magical, like something out of a dream,” a guest at the resort tells RADAR. “Everyone around could feel the love between them.”

The proposal was intimate yet unforgettable. After Whitney said “yes,” the two embraced to cheers and applause from onlookers, before celebrating with champagne under the stars on their private terrace.

Richie, best known for his trailblazing career in media and public relations, has been dating Duden, a rising lifestyle creator, since early 2025. Friends of the couple say their bond has been undeniable from the start, built on shared values, family, and a passion for creating memorable experiences together.

nik ritchie
Source: supplied

Whitney Duden and Nik Richie at Canaves Oia Suites/Warrior Network Agency

The engagement ring itself also tells a story. Designer Daniel on 5th Ave. is renowned for crafting bespoke pieces for celebrities, and Richie worked closely with him to ensure Whitney’s ring would be one-of-a-kind. “It’s elegant but powerful, just like their relationship,” says Daniel the jeweler.

While the couple hasn’t revealed wedding plans yet, those closest to them say the celebration will be just as extraordinary as the proposal.

For now, Richie and Duden are enjoying their newly engaged bliss in Orange County, California, as the couple begin planning their future together.

